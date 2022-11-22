House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market 2022-2030 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global house dust mite allergy treatment market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global house dust mite allergy treatment market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An allergic reaction brought on by dust mites, which are common in residential environments, is known as a home dust mite allergy. Due to their adaptability, house dust mites may live in any climate. When exposed to dust mites, those with asthma and rhinitis may experience worsening symptoms. After a physical examination, Doctors can determine if a patient has a house dust mite allergy. The skin prick test and the specific IgE blood test are diagnostic procedures for house dust mite allergies.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases like asthma and allergic rhinitis drives the global market.

The rising prevalence of indoor air pollutants, such as house dust mites, pet dust, and pollens boosts the global market growth. WHO estimates that 70% of allergic reactions to house dust mites are related to respiratory allergies. Worldwide, allergic rhinitis affects approximately 10-25% of the population.

The technological expansions in the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture cutting-edge anti-allergy products are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The increase in hygiene practices reduces the occurrence of house dust mite allergies, which may slow down the overall industry growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading. As a result of being compelled to spend more time indoors, people were exposed to more allergens and pollution. As a result, there has been a rise in the need for treatments due to house dust mite allergies. On the other hand, doctors were focusing on treating COVID-19 patients, which reduced the demand for non-essential treatments. However, the demand for remote healthcare treatment increased, which boosted the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. As a result of the growing prevalence of asthma & allergic rhinitis, the rising number of in-house dust pollution, the existence of leading players, and expansion in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to exhibit the highest market CAGR over the forecast period. As a result of the rising prevalence of house dust mite allergy diseases, increasing awareness about spreading understanding about allergens, growing healthcare expenditure, and a surge in adoption of immunotherapy drugs for the treatment of house dust mite allergies.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global house dust mite allergy treatment market are:

Scope of the Report

The global house dust mite allergy treatment market segmentation focuses on Treatment, Type, Route of administration, Distribution channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Treatment

Antihistamine

Immunotherapy

Other

Segmentation based on Type

Prescription based drugs

Over-the-counter drugs

Segmentation based on Route of administration

Oral medication

Nasal administration

Segmentation based on Distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

