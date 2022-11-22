World Cup Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
Qatar 0, Ecuador 2
Senegal 0, Netherlands 2
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m.
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m.
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|3
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
England 6, Iran 2
United States 1, Wales 1
Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m.
England vs. United States, 2 p.m.
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m.
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2
Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m.
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m.
France vs. Australia, 2 p.m.
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m.
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m.
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m.
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m.
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m.
Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m.
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m.
Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m.
Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m.
Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m.
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m.
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m.
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m.
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m.
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.