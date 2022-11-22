Alexa
World Cup Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/22 20:17
GROUP STAGE GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
GROUP STAGE Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar 0, Ecuador 2

Monday, Nov. 21

Senegal 0, Netherlands 2

Friday, Nov. 25

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m.

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 1 1 0 0 6 2 3
Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
United States 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 0
GROUP STAGE Monday, Nov. 21

England 6, Iran 2

United States 1, Wales 1

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m.

England vs. United States, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m.

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
GROUP STAGE Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Tuesday, Nov. 22

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m.

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m.

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m.

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Wednesday, Nov. 23

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m.

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m.

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m.

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m.

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP STAGE Thursday, Nov. 24

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m.

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m.

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.