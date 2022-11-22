Evaporated Milk Market to grow by USD 7.74 Bn, Segmentation by Distri. Channel and Geography (2022-2032)

Evaporated milk, also known as dehydrated milk, is a shelf-stable canned milk product where about 60% of the water has been removed from fresh milk. It differs from sweetened condensed milk, which contains added sugar. Condensed milk requires less processing since the sugar prevents evaporation. The main use for evaporated milk is in baking and confectionery where its reduced volume enables it to be easily added to recipes.

It can be used in many different ways, such as in baking or in coffee, and it has a longer shelf life than regular milk. To make evaporated milk, fresh milk is first heated until it turns to steam. This drives off some of the water content, and the resulting product is then cooled and bottled. You can find evaporated milk in most grocery stores, usually near the other types of canned milk. It typically comes in either an 11-ounce or 5-ounce can.

Worldwide Evaporated Milk Market Size Overview:

The global market for evaporated milk is valued at USD 6.29 billion and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 7.74 billion.

The global evaporated milk market report comprises competitive landscape analysis and key company profiles with their business strategies and developments. The study will help readers understand the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting the growth of the market along with future trends & projections offered in this report.

Market growth can be attributed mainly to factors like a wide range of downstream applications, high nutrition value and long shelf life, as well as a low price. The demand for evaporated milk is also increasing due to evolving culinary trends.

Trends in the Evaporated Milk Market

Unsweetened condensed milk is also known as evaporated milk. It is shelf-stable and made from canned cow’s dairy milk. This milk has had 60% of its water removed. It is available in liquid form and can be stored for approximately 1.5 to 2 years. This milk has a higher nutritional value than regular milk and is expected to be a major driver of the market.

Domestic reasons are driving up the demand for evaporated milk in worldwide evaporated milk industries. Evaporated milk is also in high demand by the food and beverage industries. Evaporated milk is used frequently in the food industry as well as the production of milk-based drinks. In response to growing organic product demand, the makers are creating new evaporated milk products. This milk comes in many different containers to meet the diverse needs of customers. These factors will drive the market.

Industry growth will be impeded by the volatility in normal milk prices. Evaporated milk contains more protein and lactose than regular milk. It is therefore not suitable for lactose-intolerant people. This limits market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth in the evaporated milk market during the forecast period. The growing population in countries such as China and India are leading to an increased demand for dairy products.

Global Evaporated Milk Market: Research Scope Analysis

Further, the market is divided on the basis of Type and Distribution Channel.

Evaporated Milk Market, by Product type

Whole and Skimmed

By Distribution Channel

Offline and Online

Competition Landscape:

Nestle

Fraser and Neave

Alaska Milk

Friesland Campina

Arla

Delta Food Industries FZC

DANA Dairy

Eagle Family Foods

Yotsuba Milk Products

Other Key Players

Conclusion

In the 1860s, a French chemist named Hippolyte Mège-Mouriès invented a process for evaporating milk, which resulted in a more shelf-stable product. This process soon gained popularity in the United States and Europe as a way to preserve milk for longer periods of time. By the early 20th century, evaporated milk had become a staple in many kitchens.

Today, evaporated milk is still widely available and is often used in baking and cooking as a substitute for fresh milk. It can also be found in some coffee drinks and desserts.

