Weather to turn wet and cool across Taiwan for three days

Rainfall will begin to taper off on Saturday (Election Day): CWB

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/22 21:20
TAIPEI (Taiwan) — The weather will turn wet and cool from Wednesday (Nov. 23) to Friday before rainfall begins to taper off on Saturday (Election Day), the Central Weather Bureau said Tuesday.

Weather forecaster Chao Hung (趙竑) said chances of rain will increase across Taiwan from Tuesday night, with rain expected in northern Taiwan and localized showers in other parts of the country on Wednesday, CNA reported.

According to Chao, strengthening seasonal northeasterly winds and a weather front moving eastwards from southern China on Thursday and Friday will bring rain to the entire country, with heavier rain expected in northern Taiwan and localized showers expected in the south.

Rainfall is expected to decrease from Saturday, with central and southern Taiwan likely to experience cloudy conditions and the northern part of the country likely to experience showers, CNA quoted Chao as saying.

Cloudy to sunny weather is in store across the country from Sunday to next Tuesday, with scattered showers only likely in the eastern half of the country and the mountainous area of Greater Taipei, the forecaster said.

High temperatures will be around 23-25 degrees Celsius and lows around 20 - 23 degrees across Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, but temperatures will begin to rise on Saturday, with highs possibly reaching around 30 degrees on Sunday and Monday, Chao added.
