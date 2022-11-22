Taiwan Railway's Hualien-Taitung section to reopen earlier than planned

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced on Monday (Nov. 21) that the eastern line’s Yuli-Fuli railway section, which was severely damaged by strong earthquakes on Sept. 18, will reopen to traffic on Dec. 28, 20 days earlier than originally planned.

TRA said in a press release on Monday (Nov. 21) that Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) had directed that the reopening of the Yuli-Fuli section between Hualien and Taitung be moved up from Jan. 18 next year to Dec. 28 this year to open in time for the New Year’s Day holiday.

According to TRA, at the early stage of the project to restore the damaged section, the project did not progress well due to continuous earthquakes and heavy rains, but the project is now ahead of schedule.

TRA said that it will resume ticket booking for trains from Taipei to Taitung after Dec. 28 from Nov. 30, and will open the New Year's Day holiday ticket booking service on Dec. 2.