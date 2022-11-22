Taiwan police urge deceased to warn offspring against election bribery in dreams

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s local elections approach, a Hualien County police officer was heard broadcasting messages at a cemetery, urging the deceased to tell their offspring to not engage in election bribery and other illegal activities.

In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 11 that has since gone viral, a police vehicle from the Fenglin Precinct can be heard broadcasting an anti-bribery message as it drove slowly past a cemetery. The message began by addressing the “mothers, uncles, fathers, elders, and grandmothers” in the local Indigenous language.

“The nine-in-one election is on the 26th. Tell your children and grandchildren, don’t bribe, don’t buy ballots, (don’t engage in) illegal activities,” the unidentified officer said. “If you have time, appear in your children’s dream (and tell them) not to break laws!”

According to a statement made by the Fenglin Precinct police on Nov. 12, the video had been taken on the afternoon of Nov. 7. The police had been broadcasting anti-bribery messages in local neighborhoods to raise public awareness about the issue, and when the officer in the video drove by the cemetery, he decided to improvise and film his humorous performance to share with friends and family.

However, after the video was uploaded to social media, it became viral and was well-received by netizens. The precinct said it hoped that the incident will teach the public to not engage in bribery and help protect electoral fairness.