Global Automotive Cylinder Block Market Over-All Study, And Forcest 2022-2031

The framework that houses the cylinders and other components of an internal combustion engine is known as an automotive cylinder block. Typically, the block is composed of cast iron or aluminum. Its job is to support the engine parts and give the pistons a place to move back and forth. In order to contain the piston rings, cylinder blocks often have one or more cylinder bores machined into them.

Key Market Segments

Product Type

Inline Engine

V Engine

Others

Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Material

Cast Iron

Aluminum Alloy

list of corporate directors:

Perkins Engine Company

Alfing

Brodix

Cummins

Deutz

Honda

Cooper Corp.

Mahle

Jaya Hind Industries Ltd.

SEACO Pvt. Ltd.

Moldex

Regional Analysis in Detail

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East

Africa

South America

