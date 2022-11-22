Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size, financial planning, and business expansion plans 2022 to 2030

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market valued approximately USD $$ million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DraaS) is mainly driven owing to vast cost & flexibility of cloud based disaster recovery solutions as compared to traditional disaster recovery solutions. Moreover, other benefits which includes simplicity in testing, faster data recovery along with automation work in favor of DRaaS solutions in comparison to traditional disaster recovery plans considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

> Veeam Software

> Bluelock Privacy

> Zerto

> Amazon Web Services Inc

> IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode:

> Premises-to-Cloud

> Cloud-to-Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

> Small Organizations

> Large Organizations

By Vertical:

> Government

> Retail

> Communication and Technology

> Healthcare

> BFSI

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

