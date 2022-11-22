Jack-Up Rig Market Size, trends, analysis, and development status 2022 to 2030

Global Jack-Up Rig Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global Jack-Up Rig Market valued approximately USD $$ million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The Jack-Up Rig is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Jack-up Rig is fundamentally a mobile platform that is utilized as exploratory drilling platform & offshore platform which contains of a light hull with movable legs along with holding the capability of lifting the hull over the sea surface. The Light hull is a water-tight barge that floats on the surface of the water & utilized to transport all machinery to a specific location. The Jack-up rig market is mainly driven by escalating urbanization, surging oil demand in both the developed and developing countries, increasing investments in offshore drilling exploration activities and rising economic growth across the globe. However, the factors such as volatility in oil prices along with depletion of oil reserves market is further paving the way for the development and growth of Jack-up rig market.

The regional analysis of Global Jack-Up Rig Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

> Rowan Companies

> Noble Corporation

> KCA Deutag

> COSL

> Seadrill

> Transcean

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> Independent Leg Type

> Mat Type

By Application:

> Mobile Offshore Drilling Units

> Offshore Wind Turbine Installations

> Others

By Operating Depth:

> Shallow Water

> Deep Water

> Ultra-Deep Water

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Jack-Up Rig Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

