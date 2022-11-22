IT Sourcing Market Size, Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Global IT Sourcing Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global IT Sourcing Market valued approximately USD $$ million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The IT Sourcing is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The information technology (IT) outsourcing is precisely referred to the sub-contracting of specific functions or to pursue resources outside an enterprise for all or an individual part of an IT function which do not need much of technical skills. The Short-term assistance or the cheaper rates on simple task are the main reasons why companies operating in the present scenario coutsource work. The Outsourcing process allows staffing flexibility for an enterprise along with permits them to bring in additional resources as and when required & further release them when they are done, thus satisfying the cyclic or seasonal demand. The IT outsourcing market is primarily driven owing to escalating need to optimize business processes, surging integration of application outsourcing and Capacity optimization considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global IT Sourcing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

> Accenture PLC

> IBM Corporation

> Cisco Systems, Inc

> CA Technologies

> HP Corporation

> Quality Systems, Inc

> Synnex Corporation

> Dell Technologies, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

> Software Development

> Web Development

> Application Support and Management

> Help Desk

> Database Development and Management

> Telecommunication

By End Users:

> Government

> BFSI

> Telecom

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global IT Sourcing Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

