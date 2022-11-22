Customer Self-Service Software Market Size, Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Customer Self-Service Software Market to reach USD 18.14 billion by 2025. Customer Self-Service Software Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The growing need of businesses to enhance their customer experience is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Customer Self-Service Software Market. The growing acceptance of customer self-service software solutions by consumers to improve satisfaction level and loyalty is also boosting the growth. Additionally, the increasing presence of a huge number of customer touch points is expected to escalate the growth in the near future. Organizations are focusing to know the behavior of their customers to improve their services.

Besides this, rising implementation of automated software solution by large number of small and medium-sized businesses across the world is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the incorporation of customer self-service software with big data, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the global market in the coming future. However, increasing adoption of customer self-service solution may result in reduced engagement and personal interaction of companies with their consumers, which is expected to slow down the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the slow adoption rate of customer self-service tool in some of the regions and lack of consciousness among organizations about its advantages is likely to restrict the market growth.

The regional analysis of Customer Self-Service Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Customer Self-Service Software Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Customer Self-Service Software market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Customer Self-Service Software Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Customer Self-Service Software Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Customer Self-Service Software Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution

> Web Self-Service

> Mobile self-service

> Intelligent virtual assistants

> Social media & community self-service

> Email management

> IVR & ITR

> Others

By Service

> Professional Services

> Managed services

By Vertical

> BFSI

> Manufacturing

> Retail & e-commerce

> Education

> Media & entertainment

> It & telecommunication

> Healthcare & life sciences

> Transportation & logistics

> Utilities

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Aspect Software, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Verint Systems, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

Answerdash, Inc.

Aptean Corporation

Creative Virtual

Egain Corporation

Freshdesk, Inc.

Happyfox, Inc.

Target Audience of the Customer Self-Service Software Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

