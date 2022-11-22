DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022 to 2030

Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) consumption market is a pivotal tool for the organizations operating in the present scenario. As the multinational organizations are focusing on expansion their operations in terms of merger & acquisition and Investment the need for better security infrastructure and New IP address is fueling the utility and adoption of DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) consumption market across the globe. For the precise management of IP address significantly across the network the organizations are opting for DDI solution.

The solution offers the organization or enterprise with a tool to effectively manage the various tasks related with IP address management & further assists in managing the DNS & DHCP services across the network. The DNS, DHCP and IPAM market is mainly driven owing to factors such as rising attacks on DNS server, proliferation of BYOD at workplace, Emergence of IOT Platforms and reduction in the OPEX considering the global scenario. Moreover, Verticals which includes Telecom & IT, Financial Services & Insurance, Banking, Healthcare & Life sciences, Education, Retail, Banking, Manufacturing, Media & entertainment and energy & utilities have also paved the way for the growth of DNS< DHCP and IP address management market.

The regional analysis of Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of various DDI solutions and services market across this region. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Nokia Corporation

Bluecat Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Infoblox Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Men & Mice

Efficientip

BT Diamond IP

Fusionlayer Inc

Solarwinds Worldwide LLC

PC Network Inc

Tcpwave Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Solution

> Services

By Application:

> Network Automation

> Data Center Transformation

> Virtualization and Cloud

> Network Security

> Others

By Organization Size:

> Large Enterprises

> Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

> Cloud

> On-Premises

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

