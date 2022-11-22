Digital Asset Management Software Market Size, Future Trends Analysis 2030

Global Digital Asset Management Software Market to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025. Global Digital Asset Management Software Market valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The Digital Asset Management Software Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the coming years. The major driving factor of global Digital Asset Management Software market are increasing proliferation of digital content, reductional of operational cost and fueling investments in digital marketing. In addition, growth in demand for collaborative digital workflow and increasing in need for meeting government mandates to maintain transparency of operations.

However, the factors limiting market growth are lack of awareness, lack of skilled personnel and high initial investment of global Digital Asset Management Software market. Digital asset management software is the software which conduct the process of organizing the stored data by managing its digital rights and authorizations. Digital asset management software has various benefits such as eliminate the cost of lost or misplaced work, accelerate production cycle, reduce the time to bring new marketing campaigns to market, eliminate workflow redundancies, improve collaboration and access to critical assets, maintain brand consistency, control over all data and improve marketing intelligence and measurement of return on marketing investments (ROMI).

The regional analysis of Global Digital Asset Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based storage of data and presence of large number major market player. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global Digital Asset Management Software market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand for the enterprise content management, especially in developing nations such as India, China and Japan. These countries having increased demand for efficient data management and digitalization thus boosting the growth of market.

The major market player included in this report are:

Adam Software Nv

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Canto Inc.

CELUM GmbH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

EMC Corporation

Extensis

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

MediaBeacon Inc.

North Plains Systems Corp.

Nuxeo

OpenText Corp

Oracle Corporation

QBNK Company AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> Brand Asset Management Systems

> Library Asset Management Systems

> Production Asset Management Systems

> On-premises DAMs Software

> DAMS Software-as-a-Service

By Application:

> Media Industry

> Publishing Industry

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Digital Asset Management Software Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

