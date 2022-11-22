Data Historian Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Data Historian Market to reach USD 1419.56 million by 2025. Global Data Historian Market valued approximately USD 832.4 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Data Historian Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the coming years. The major driving factor of global Data Historian market are rapidly increasing volumes of industrial big data coupled with increasing demand for consolidated data for the process and performance improvement. In addition, investing in solution to reduce the unplanned interruption in production is also a major factor which boosting the market growth.

However, high deployment cost and lack of availability of reasonable models are some factors which causing limitation in the growth of global Data Historian market. Data historian is a software program that records and retrieves production and process data by time. It stores the information in a time series database that can efficiently store data with minimal disk space and fast retrieval. Data Historian is also known as by different names such as Process Historian and Operational Historian. Data Historian offers various benefits such as it is redundant, store and forward over features, efficient data storage through compression, high speed data collection, data security by role down to individual data point granularity and simple archival storage in blocks of time.

The regional analysis of Global Data Historian Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the direct presence of most data historian vendors. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth rate in the global Data Historian market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of data historian software and services among SMEs with growing digitalization in developing countries such as India, China and Japan. These countries having increased demand for efficient data management and digitalization thus boosting the growth of market.

The major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Honeywell

AVEVA Group

General Electric

IBM

Seimens

Yokogawa

Aspen Technology

Emerson

PTC

Rockwell Automation

ICONICS

Influx Data

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

> Production Tracking, Environment Auditing

> Asset Performance Management

> Governance, Risk and Compliance Management

> Predictive Management

> Power and Utilities

By Component:

> Software/Tools

> Services

By Deployment Mode:

> On-premises

> Cloud

By Organization Size:

> SMEs

> Large Enterprises

By End-User:

> Oil and Gas

> Marine

> Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

> Paper and Pulp

> Metals and Mining

> Utilities

> Data Centers

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Data Historian Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

