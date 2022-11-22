Alexa
Taiwan’s unemployment rate drops to 3.64% in October

Decline set to continue for remaining 2 months of 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/22 17:53
Taiwan's jobless rate is set to continue its decline for the rest of 2022. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s unemployment rate fell for the second month in a row to reach 3.64% in October, the government said Tuesday (Nov. 22).

The Directorate-General for Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said recent graduates had found work, contributing to the improvement. The October figure amounted to a decline of 0.02% from September, though if adjusted for seasonal factors, no change had occurred, the Liberty Times reported.

The DGBAS predicted the trend would continue for the remaining two months of 2022 as more graduates enroll for work. The number of employed persons had increased by 13,000 or 0.12% from September to October, reaching 11.41 million, while the number of unemployed declined by 2,000 to 431,000.
