Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market opportunities,trends, | CAGR Of 6.50% Till 2031

The global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market size was valued at US$ 27.5 Bn in 2020 in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2022 to 2031.

The central nervous system is attacked by the chronic autoimmune illness known as multiple sclerosis (MS). Numerous symptoms, such as muscle weakness, eye issues, and issues with balance and coordination, can be brought on by the disease. Although there is no known treatment for MS, there are medications that can help with symptom management. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States has approved a number of medications to treat MS, and more are currently being developed. Medicines for Multiple Sclerosis Disease-modifying therapies, commonly known as immunomodulatory drugs or IMDs, are the cornerstone of MS treatment. These medications may lessen relapses, prevent new lesions from developing in the brain, and delay the disease’s course.

Competitive Landscape:

Here is List of Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Top Key Players:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biogen

Market Segmentation:

Key Segments Covered

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, By Drug Class

Interferon Beta

Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators

NF-KB Inhibitor

Corticosteroids

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

Other Drug Class

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, By Type

Relapsing–Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS)

Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS)

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

Severe Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RES)

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, By Treatment Type

Preventive Therapies

Abortive Therapies

Symptomatic Therapies

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

IV Route

Oral

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End-Users

Regional analysis of Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

