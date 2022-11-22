Taiwan legislator questions constitutionality of keeping COVID cases from voting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lin Huei-huang (林輝煌) on Monday (Nov. 21) gave an indefinite answer in response to a legislator’s question about whether it is necessary to keep voters recently diagnosed with COVID-19 from voting in the upcoming local election on Saturday.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Victor Wang (王必勝) has said that voters confirmed as COVID cases after Monday will not be allowed to go to the polls on Saturday as the country currently maintains a five-day quarantine system. He estimated the measure would prevent between 50,000 and 70,000 people from voting.

Citing a Constructional Court ruling in 2011 that allows the government to order mandatory isolation for people who have come into contact with patients diagnosed with infectious diseases or those who are suspected to have been infected with infectious diseases, Central Election Committee (CEC) chairperson Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) has recently said that the policy to keep COVID patients from voting has no constitutionality issues.

During a legislative hearing on Monday, Kuomingtang (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) said that people’s voting rights are guaranteed by the Constitution, CNA reported. He added that although the Constitutional Court’s 2011 ruling says mandatory isolation under certain circumstances does not violate the Constitution, it does not say people undergoing mandatory isolation cannot vote and that taking away their voting rights is constitutional.

Tseng asked Lin whether the two agencies’ positions on this issue have stripped people of their constitutional right to vote and violated the Constitutional Court’s 2011 ruling.

In response, Lin said that whether it is unconstitutional for the confirmed cases to be unable to vote must first become a legal case before it can be adjudicated by the Constitutional Court, per CNA. The Judicial Yuan is not in a position to express opinions, he added.