Taiwan more likely to announce timetable for end to mask mandate next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The likelihood of announcing an end to the mask mandate will be slightly larger next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Tuesday (Nov. 22).

The daily number of new local COVID-19 infections has been falling for weeks, with the total dropping to 11,888 on Monday (Nov. 21). Taiwan reopened its borders and abolished mandatory quarantine for arrivals from overseas on Oct. 13, with the loosening of more restrictions expected to follow toward the end of the year.

The health authorities were evaluating the COVID situation week by week, but CECC chief Victor Wang (王必勝) said Tuesday that an end to the compulsory wearing of masks was unlikely before Saturday’s (Nov. 26) local elections. Next week, an announcement would be more likely, he added.

Earlier, the CECC said it favored a gradual end to the mask mandate in three phases, the Liberty Times reported. At first, the wearing of masks would no longer be required outside, but still be compulsory inside, for example on trains and buses, and inside shops. In the second phase, specific locations such as hospitals, public transportation, and large indoor events would still require the wearing of masks, with the third phase replacing the requirement with a suggestion.