Taiwan's voice deserves to be heard

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After working in journalism for many years, Ghost Island Media co-founder Emily Y. Wu (吳怡慈) wanted to pursue something different that she would enjoy doing for the next chapter of her career.

Wu told Taiwan News on Monday (Nov. 21) that she noticed the “need to project more Taiwanese voices and perspectives” and decided to do so through podcasts, given their accessibility and manageability. “Sometimes you can tell a great story just by using voice,” she said.

Thus, Ghost Island Media was born.

Humble beginnings

Developing Ghost Island Media has not been easy. From its founding in 2019 to now, Wu said there were different challenges at various stages.

One of the bigger hurdles, in the beginning, was educating the public about what a podcast is. “No one knew what podcasting was. How do you find collaborators if you can’t define it?” she said.

Barriers to production included finding collaborators and figuring out how their skillsets could be applied to the network, Wu said.

While its English-language series projects Taiwan’s perspective to the world, the Mandarin series is "a bit more inward-looking,” Wu explained. She said there are many Taiwanese advocating great values and changes domestically, which the Mandarin podcasts aim to promote.

“We would love to see more profiles on these topics and these people,” Wu said. She added that it is these progressive voices that make her hopeful for Taiwan’s future.

When asked about any trends she has noticed in recent years, Wu observed that circa 2018, international newspapers would inquire about generic topics such as Taiwanese youth, domestic politics, and hot issues to gain a snapshot of Taiwan. However, in the past year, outlets are now having Taiwanese speak for themselves about what makes Taiwan so special and why others should care, she said.

New era of progressivism

Commenting on the activism among the younger Taiwanese generation, Wu said the tradition of grassroots movements remains. From the Wild Lily Student Movement in 1990 to the Sunflower Student Movement in 2014, to be grassroots to be pro-democracy, she said.

The difference now is that there are many roles that Taiwanese can take to support progressive values, including being a donor, activist, lawmaker, or voter, she said. Additionally, they can go through podcasts and other media platforms to get their message across, Wu said.

Regarding how President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) has conducted Taiwan’s foreign relations amid the increasing threat from China, Wu said the country has had to explore creative ways to conduct its diplomacy. She praised the president for doing an “incredible job.”

Taiwan does not have a lot of control over the number of diplomatic allies it has, due to China’s influence, Wu said. However, she emphasized Taiwan’s people-to-people diplomacy, which she said is “increasingly so much stronger.”

This friendship diplomacy is proving to people that Taiwan is the underdog, Wu said. “We’re going to win your hearts and minds by showing you how truly great we are and how valuable we are to the world,” she said.

Hope for the future

The fruitful results gained from this soft power approach are what makes her optimistic about Taiwan, she said. This optimism also extends to the advancement of Taiwanese society.

“Taiwanese are having an impact not only in Taiwan but also on the world. That’s beautiful and it is to be celebrated for,” she said.

Wu stated that there are “a lot of really great things coming out of Taiwan” that put the nation on the right path towards internationalization and hold it to the same standard of global progressive values. She said this progression has her convinced Taiwan is not unique, in that it cares about the same things that everybody else cares about.

“Our voice needs to be counted precisely because we’re all struggling with the same things.”