Old Taipei prison transformed into Japanese-style park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new hot spot for foodies, Rongjin Park is a successful example of Taipei's historic housing renewal project.

Rongjin Park is Taipei's biggest historic housing renewal project. The local government transformed the former prison and prison guards’ dormitories, built in 1905, into a Japanese-style cultural venue that has become a fashionable destination after opening in September.

Located in Daan District, the space hosts 15 restaurants and coffee shops, including Jin Jin Ding, Simple Kaffa, and the bagel store Good Cho’s. Shen, 32, a visitor to the park, told Taiwan News that crowds have been appearing in the area even on weekdays.

At the historic site, Taihu Dumpling House, owned by Taihu Brewing, is one of the most popular shops. Unlike its other franchises that serve traditional Taiwanese food, the location in Rongjin Park sells handmade fried dumplings, chopped pork curry rice, and soy sauce dango, along with beer and cocktails.

Taihu Brewing Head Brewer Winnie Hsu (許若瑋) said that people arrived in droves when the store opened at 11 a.m. during its soft opening, but only an indoor standing area, as well as eight seats outside, is available for dine-in customers.

In order to cope with the crowds, the restaurant reduced its opening hours from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends, after officially opening on Nov. 17.

In the park, visitors can enjoy Japanese food and desserts while taking photos in rented kimonos.

The address is: No. 157, Jinhua St., Daan District, Taipei City.