Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pietrangelo, Carrier help Golden Knights top Canucks 5-4

By Associated Press
2022/11/22 15:18
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, center front, stops Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21), front left, during first-period NHL hockey game ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) reaches for the puck with his stick but fails to make contact behind Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko dur...
Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) reaches but fails to get his stick on the puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter, left, jumps to avoid a hit by Vancouver Canucks' Luke Schenn (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in ...
Vancouver Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko, of Russia, celebraters his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game in...
Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, left, and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) vie for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in V...
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, stops Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault during first-period NHL hockey game action in Vancou...

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, center front, stops Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21), front left, during first-period NHL hockey game ...

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) reaches for the puck with his stick but fails to make contact behind Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko dur...

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) reaches but fails to get his stick on the puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, ...

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter, left, jumps to avoid a hit by Vancouver Canucks' Luke Schenn (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in ...

Vancouver Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko, of Russia, celebraters his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game in...

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, left, and Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) vie for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in V...

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, stops Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault during first-period NHL hockey game action in Vancou...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Monday night.

William Carrier scored twice for the Golden Knights (15-4-1), and Mark Stone had a goal and an assist. Reilly Smith also scored, while Jack Eichel and Alec Martinez each had two assists.

Logan Thompson made 25 saves for Vegas.

Vancouver (6-10-3) got a goal and an assist from Andrei Kuzmenko. Bo Horvat, Luke Schenn and Elias Pettersson also scored, and Quinn Hughes had two assists.

Thatcher Demko stopped 33 shots for the Canucks, who gave up a multi-goal lead in a loss for the seventh time this season.

Vegas appeared to take the lead midway through the third period, but the goal was disallowed because of a bizarre bounce.

A clearing attempt by the Canucks hit the lens of a camera sticking through one of the media holes in the glass, knocking a piece of it onto the ice. Play continued at that end and Stone put the puck in the net. But after a video review, the goal was wiped out and an official said the whistle should have been blown to stop play.

About four minutes later, Pietrangelo did give the Golden Knights a 5-4 advantage when he collected a puck from Stone and sent a backhand past Demko from the low slot at 14:14.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports