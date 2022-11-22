Annual income in Taiwan hits 7-year high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average annual income of salaried workers in Taiwan registered NT$677,000 (US$21,713) in 2022, the highest in seven years, according to a survey by 104 Job Bank.

The income is defined as payment that comprises the monthly salary, premiums, bonuses, and other rewards. The amount of NT$677,000 represents a 3.1% rise year on year.

Employees of the semiconductor industry earned NT$969,000 annually on average, claiming the top spot for seven consecutive years, the research showed. Other highest-paid sectors include telecommunications (NT$841,000), computer and electronic manufacturing (NT$820,000), and software and internet businesses (NT$811,000).

The sector has been crowned for the past years thanks to a boom in the demand for semiconductor products, said Stanley Hua (花梓馨) of Job Bank. Talent shortages continue despite reports of a surplus in chips for the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the survey indicated that up to 95.9% of businesses will dole out year-end bonuses for 2022, up 2.1% compared to 2021. Employees can expect a payment equivalent to 1.33 months' salary, the highest in nine years.