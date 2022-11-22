Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Annual income in Taiwan hits 7-year high

Those in semiconductor industry earn most seven years in a row

  109
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/22 16:23
Ximending in Taipei.

Ximending in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average annual income of salaried workers in Taiwan registered NT$677,000 (US$21,713) in 2022, the highest in seven years, according to a survey by 104 Job Bank.

The income is defined as payment that comprises the monthly salary, premiums, bonuses, and other rewards. The amount of NT$677,000 represents a 3.1% rise year on year.

Employees of the semiconductor industry earned NT$969,000 annually on average, claiming the top spot for seven consecutive years, the research showed. Other highest-paid sectors include telecommunications (NT$841,000), computer and electronic manufacturing (NT$820,000), and software and internet businesses (NT$811,000).

The sector has been crowned for the past years thanks to a boom in the demand for semiconductor products, said Stanley Hua (花梓馨) of Job Bank. Talent shortages continue despite reports of a surplus in chips for the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the survey indicated that up to 95.9% of businesses will dole out year-end bonuses for 2022, up 2.1% compared to 2021. Employees can expect a payment equivalent to 1.33 months' salary, the highest in nine years.
salary
payment
income
Taiwan
semiconductor
chips
job bank

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 'King of Protests' dies at age 66
Taiwan's 'King of Protests' dies at age 66
2022/11/22 08:35
ASML offering NT$1.6 million salary for engineers with master's degrees in Taiwan
ASML offering NT$1.6 million salary for engineers with master's degrees in Taiwan
2022/11/22 07:30
Hikers arrested for making campfire on central Taiwan mountain
Hikers arrested for making campfire on central Taiwan mountain
2022/11/21 19:10
Taiwan expert says COVID cases can go out and vote in hazmat suits
Taiwan expert says COVID cases can go out and vote in hazmat suits
2022/11/21 17:39
Taiwan has not met any foreign opposition to its CPTPP bid
Taiwan has not met any foreign opposition to its CPTPP bid
2022/11/21 16:00