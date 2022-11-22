Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu’s ex-husband ridiculed in China for tirade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu’s (徐熙媛) Chinese ex-husband Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) made a series of 21 social media posts spanning more than 12 hours on Monday (Nov. 21), Chinese netizens posted comments mocking him.

While some netizens on China’s Twitter-like Weibo were supportive of Wang, many mocked him for his hypocrisy, as a Taiwanese paparazzo had released photos and screenshots earlier this year in May alleging that Wang had an affair with Chinese actress Zhang Yingying (張穎穎) while married to Hsu.

A top comment made by “Chuxuan (楚軒) owo” under Wang’s first post on Monday, which garnered over 32,000 likes, read, “Unwilling to pay electric bills for his children and only willing to buy a sports car for his mistress, how moving.” Under another post in which Wang demanded that Hsu and her mother “return the children to us,” Weibo user “Good Boys Training Class (好男孩培訓班)" wrote, “Why don’t you ask the children if they are willing to live with you first… Children don’t like fathers who cheat.”

Others taunted him for raging about Hsu’s current husband, Korean singer DJ Koo, using a mattress he purchased in the home he shared with Hsu in Taiwan. “It’s one thing if someone else is living there, but can you, dipshit, switch out the mattress?” Wang had written in a comment.

After Wang declared several times that he intended to “go back to Taipei tomorrow,” Weibo user “Chengdu City Psychology Deputy Head (成都市精神內科副主任)" replied, “Remember to bring back the mattress when you go back.” Another commenter, “A 900 Million (一隻九億)" wrote, “I won’t blame you if you cannot get the children back, but if you can’t even get the mattress back, Wan Xiaofei, you are not a man.”

Another group of netizens observed that as Wang lashed out, he repeatedly attempted to invoke cross-strait political tensions in his discourse. When, in his first post, he threatened Taiwan’s Apple Daily for “defaming” him by mentioning that the company’s founder, Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), had been sentenced to prison, NarshaG commented, “Wang Xiaofei really wants to singlehandedly start the cross-strait war.”

In response to Wang writing that his “Beijing” children should not be raised by Hsu and her mother, “Little Dogs Wangzai Wangcai (旺仔旺財小狗子)" wrote, “You’re raising (the issue) to (the level of) Beijing and Taiwan again? If you don’t want to pay money, just don’t pay, but don’t talk about irrelevant things.”