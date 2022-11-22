New Zealand wins toss, bats in 3rd Twenty20 against India

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won a delayed toss and chose to bat Tuesday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against India.

The toss and start of play was delayed by 30 minutes by passing rain and more rain is forecast.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second match on Sunday by 65 runs. Suryakumar Yadav showed why he is the best Twenty20 batsman in the world with an unbeaten innings of 111, including a century from 49 balls.

The first match of the series in Wellington was washed out.

New Zealand is without captain Kane Williamson, who is absent because of a medical appointment. Tim Southee will assume the captaincy and Mark Chapman will take Williamson's place in the batting lineup.

India made one change, naming Harshal Patel in place of Washington Sundar.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (captain), Harshal Patel, Bhuvweshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

