TSMC veteran joins Taiwan’s Foxconn as chief strategist for semiconductors

Chiang Shang-yi will be directly responsible to Foxconn Chairman Young Liu

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/22 15:42
Taiwan's Foxconn has appointed Chiang Shang-yi as its Semiconductor Strategy Officer. 

Taiwan's Foxconn has appointed Chiang Shang-yi as its Semiconductor Strategy Officer.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Executive Vice President Chiang Shang-yi (蔣尚義) has been appointed Semiconductor Strategy Officer at the Foxconn Technology Group, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 22).

While Foxconn has been known as the world’s largest assembler of Apple iPhones and iPads, with electric vehicles (EVs) as its latest core business, the company has also been interested in expanding its footprint in the semiconductor business.

Chiang worked at TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, until 2013, and later went on to serve two stints at China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC), with the latter period as vice chairman lasting only one year. He later expressed regret over having left Taiwan for China.

In his latest function, he will serve directly under Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉), with his appointment becoming effective immediately, the company reported in a news release Tuesday.

Foxconn praised Chiang as a champion of semiconductor development in Taiwan, laying the foundations for the country’s current leadership in the sector and for its ability to maintain its competitive advantage.
