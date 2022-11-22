Taiwan adds 18,150 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 18,150 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Nov. 22), with 29 imported cases and 38 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 2% from the same day last week.

At Tuesday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said a special entry point at each polling station nationwide will be set up on election day, Sat. (Nov. 26), "only" for voters with symptoms of high fever and respiratory tract infections rather than for those testing positive for COVID-19, as the country is still implementing a five-day quarantine system.

Local cases

Local cases included 8,405 males and 9,725 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 20 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,726 cases, 2,496 in Taichung City, 2,431 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,754 in Tainan City, 1,726 in Taoyuan City, 1,520 in Taipei City, 970 in Changhua County, 660 in Pingtung County, 538 in Miaoli County, 498 in Hsinchu County, 466 Yunlin County, 438 in Hsinchu City, 331 in Chiayi County, 317 in Yilan County, 311 in Nantou County, 249 in Hualien County, 243 in Chiayi City, 236 in Keelung City, 142 in Taitung County, 53 in Kinmen County, 42 in Penghu County, and three in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 27 imported cases included 14 males and 13 females, ranging in age from their 10s to their 60s.

COVID deaths

The 38 deaths included 23 males and 15 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 37 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 17 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

A man in his 20s, who was diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases and had received a 4th dose of a COVID vaccine, was the youngest death recorded on Tuesday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,193,072 cases, of which 8,155,703 were local and 37,315 were imported. So far, 14,029 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.