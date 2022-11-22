Alexa
Taiwan’s StarLux adds route to Hanoi

Hanoi becomes third route in Vietnam that StarLux operates

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/22 14:22
(Facebook, StarLux Airlines image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines announced Tuesday (Nov. 22) the launch of a new route to Hanoi starting in January.

Hanoi will be the third destination to be added to the airliner’s routes to Vietnam, following Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. Flights from the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport will be operating daily from Jan. 13, 2023.

The route will be flown by the A321neo of Airbus, which seats 188, including eight business class seats, according to StarLux. Tickets are now available, with a 10% discount before Nov. 27.

Hanoi is the capital of the Southeast Asian country and a hub of trade and tourism. Among its tourist attractions is Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site boasting various isles and limestone karsts.

With the opening of the Hanoi route, the air carrier now operates flights to 15 destinations in Asia, including those in Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore. Flights to Los Angeles are slated for launch in April next year as it makes inroads into the U.S. market.

Halong Bay in Hanoi. (Pixabay photo)
