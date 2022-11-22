Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night.

Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit.

Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timberwolves and Jordan McLaughlin hit a career-high four 3s, three in the third period, as Minnesota won its fourth straight game.

Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 21 points and Max Strus had 19. Bam Adebayo, playing in back-to-back games while dealing with a knee injury, had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, which has lost four in a row.

Jimmy Butler missed his third straight game with a knee injury for the Heat, who were also without Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent.

Despite being depleted and coming off a 113-87 loss at Cleveland a night earlier, it was Miami that had the most energy in the first half and Minnesota that struggled to convert from 3-point territory.

The Wolves shot just 3 of 25 from 3 in the opening half. Meanwhile, the Heat were plus-five in rebounding, led 17-2 in fast-break points and went 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

A big defensive play by Edwards finally shook Minnesota from its doldrums. Strus drove and elevated for a possible dunk that was blocked by Edwards. He hit a 3 on the other end as the restless home crowd erupted.

McDaniels and McLaughlin hit 3s on the next two possessions to cap a 21-4 run as the Wolves took the lead. McLaughlin added two more 3s and Minnesota was 7 of 11 from beyond the arc in the quarter.

Tied 99-all with 3:31 to play following Adebayo's jumper, the Wolves held on thanks to Rudy Gobert finishing at the free throw line. Gobert went without a shot from the floor in the game but sank 4 of 4 from the line in the final seconds.

TIP-INS

Heat: Robinson (ankle) was out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Vincent (knee) was questionable before the game but missed his third straight. Miami is also without Udonis Haslem (personal), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle). Herro has an ankle injury.

Timberwolves: McLaughlin, who was 4 of 5 from 3, was shooting 12.5% from beyond the arc this season. … Towns was two rebounds and one assist shy of a triple-double before fouling out late.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host the Washington Wizards for two in a row starting Wednesday.

Timberwolves: Play at Indiana on Wednesday.

