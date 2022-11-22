Rose scores 15 as Fordham beats Holy Cross 67-53

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose scored 15 points as Fordham beat Holy Cross 67-53 on Monday night.

Rose shot 4 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Rams (4-1). Darius Quisenberry scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Rostyslav Novitskyi shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Crusaders (1-4) were led by Gerrale Gates, who posted 10 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Bo Montgomery added 10 points and two steals for Holy Cross. Joseph Octave also recorded nine points.

Fordham led Holy Cross 36-12 at the half, with Quisenberry (10 points) their high scorer before the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Fordham hosts Stonehill while Holy Cross plays UIC.

