Construction Management Awards 2022 honoured over 70 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Mr Wong Yat Sing



Building Services Coordinator Award – Medium Scale Projects



Grand

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Mr Fung Chin Pang



Distinction

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Ms Ng Mo Yiu, Kim



Distinction

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Mr Choy Man Fai



Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare

Mr Chung Yiu Ping, Philip



Merit

JL-WS Joint Venture

Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School

Mr Wong Chun Yin, Kelvin



Engineer Award – Large Scale Projects



Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Mr Po Man Yuen, Issac



Merit

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Mr Cheuk Wing Tat



Merit

CR Construction Company Ltd.

The Proposed Composite Development at N.K.I.L. 6514 Kwun Tong Town Centre (Development Areas 2 & 3)

Ir Sin Ka Ku, KK



Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

Mr Cheng Chun Ming, Jimmy



Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West

Mr Ng Ka Ming



Engineer Award – Medium Scale Projects



Grand

CR Construction Company Limited

The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare

Mr Chung Chi Ho, Billy



Distinction

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Ms Sum Ming Yee



Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Mr Choi Long Yin, Johnny



Merit

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Mr Chan Chi Wai



Quantity Surveyor Award – Large Scale Projects



Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Mr Kwok Long Kan, Ken



Distinction

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

Mr Chan On Tik



Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

Sr Man Ka Ming, Will



Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Ms Chung Po Yee, Polly



Quantity Surveyor Award – Medium Scale Projects



Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Mr Wong Chun Kit



Distinction

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Ms Ng Yu Sin, Rain



Distinction

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Ms Lam Pui Yan



Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

Proposed Industrial Redevelopment At. No.99 Pui To Road, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong

Sr Wong Ho Lam, Pius



EHS Officer Award – Large Scale Projects



Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

Mr Lee Ping Yung



Distinction

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Mr Ho Tsz Ho, Desmond



Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Mr Law Ka Yan, Sam



Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

Ms Chan Chui Ping, Mandy



Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West

Mr So Kam Kei



EHS Officer Award – Medium Scale Projects

