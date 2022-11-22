Construction Management Awards 2022 honoured over 70 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management

Mr HO Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP, Director of Fook Lee Construction, received “HKICM Outstanding Achievement” Award
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("HKICM") hosted the "HKICM 25th Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2022 Presentation Ceremony" was commenced on 18 November at Kerry Hotel at the officiation by the Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, nearly 500 of the leading figures in the construction industry have gathered altogether in this special occasion.
Cr Conrad Fung, President of HKICM expressed, "with this year's theme "Shape our Future * Cultivate Leaders", it demonstrates one of HKICM's greatest value is to cultivate and promote professions, taking the construction management industry to new heights through delivering the younger generation of practitioners with appropriate and professional trainings. The young generations not only have inherited the wealth of expertise from their predecessors, but also keen to revolutionize the way we work by adopting new technologies and bringing in new mindset and innovations." On this special occasion, the Memorandum of Cooperation between HKICM and Hong Kong Institute of Construction ("HKIC") was signed. The purpose of this Memorandum of Cooperation is to establish a program to develop a pool of talents and attract more talented and outstanding practitioners, which enhance the mutual benefits for strengthening the sustainability of construction industry.
Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics mentioned, "the HKSAR Government encourages forward looking infrastructures to drive the growth in construction industry through good management in efficiency, quantity and quality, and the industry should make good use of technology to improve safety in construction sites and tackling the challenges of shortage in talents to achieve the abovementioned goals." He also encourages the HKICM to engage with academic institutions, to inspire, get prepared and cultivate new talents by developing the apprentices' understanding and interest in the construction industry.
The Construction Management Award ("CMA") was inaugurated in 2016 and was well received by the construction management sector as one of the most prestigious accolades. The HKICM aims to get the public more familiarize with the profession in construction management with the recognition of construction management team and practitioners outstanding achievements through hosting this Award. Under this fourth edition of the Award, the winning teams are categorized into "Large scale project" and "Medium scale project", depending on the total contract value to uplift the compatibility of different projects under the stage of nomination. Each category also presents the acknowledgement of the out best-performing team with the Excellent Construction Team Awards, to highlight the divergence in expertise and skills in managing projects of various sizes.
Ms Yu Po Mei, Clarice, JP, our Head Juror of CMA 2022, mentioned, "Every practitioner in the construction industry is an unsung hero in the development of Hong Kong. I am glad to see that many participating teams in the competition comprise young and energetic members. With these new blood joining the construction industry, we will be able to move forward to produce more high-quality buildings." The Buildings Department will continue to facilitate the industry in adopting innovative technologies to create a safe and sustainable built environment for Hong Kong.
Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP nabbed the HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award at the ceremony this year, in recognition for his dedication to driving the industry's development and whom held countless public offices since 1960s, he has gained over 50 years of experience in the construction industry. On receiving this honour, Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP expressed, "we must pay extra attention to the safety concerns in construction sites, to create a worksite free of hazards for site workers well beings."
The Presentation Ceremony saw over 70 construction teams and individuals receiving commendations, with the most prestigious recognition for the construction management team – the Excellent Construction Team Awards was granted to Gammon Construction Limited's Advanced Manufacturing Centre (Large Scale Project category) and Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's "United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long (Medium Scale Project category).
Construction Management Awards 2022 results:
| Award
| Company
| Project
| Awardee
| Team Awards
| Excellent Construction Team – Large Scale Projects
| Grand
| Gammon Construction Limited
| Advanced Manufacturing Centre
| /
| Merit
| China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
| Hong Kong Palace Museum
| /
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
| /
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
| /
| Merit
| Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
| Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
| /
| Excellent Construction Team – Medium Scale Projects
| Grand
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| "United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
| /
| Merit
| Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
| 128 WATERLOO
| /
| Merit
| Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
| The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
|
| Merit
| JL-WS Joint Venture
| Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School
| /
| Individual Awards
| HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award
| Grand
| Fook Lee Group of Companies
| /
| Mr HO Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP
| Young Construction Manager Award
| Grand
| Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd.
| /
| Cr Ir Wong Kam Yuen, Tony
| Distinction
| Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
| /
| Cr Wong Wai Lam
| Merit
| Gammon Construction Limited
| /
| Cr Man Ka Chun, Vincent
| Merit
| CR Construction Company Limited
| /
| Cr Tang Kai Yiu, Raymond
| Construction Manager Award – Large Scale Projects
| Grand
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
| Mr Ku Hung Kei
| Merit
| China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
| Hong Kong Palace Museum
| Mr Wang Yong
| Merit
| Gammon Construction Limited
| Advanced Manufacturing Centre
| Cr Lee Chi Wah, Walter
| Merit
| Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
| Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
| Ms Tung Siu Ting
| Construction Manager Award – Medium Scale Projects
| Grand
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| "United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
| Mr Leung Yu Kit
| Merit
| Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
| 128 WATERLOO
| Mr Tsang Hin Chung, Eddie
| Merit
| Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
| The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
| Cr Wong Wai Lam
| Merit
| Paul Y. Builders Limited
| The Hari Hotel
| Mr Keung Yau Fai
| Site Manager Award – Large Scale Projects
| Grand
| Gammon Construction Limited
| Advanced Manufacturing Centre
| Cr Lo Bing Fun, Felix
| Merit
| China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
| Hong Kong Palace Museum
| Mr Yung Ka Chun, Herman
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
| Mr Woo Tsz Ching
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Centre in Kai Tak Development Area
| Mr Kwok Chun You
| Merit
| Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
| Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
| Mr Lee Chung Chien
| Site Manager Award – Medium Scale Projects
| Grand
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| "United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
| Mr Tam Chak Luen
| Distinction
| Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
| 128 WATERLOO
| Cr Lai Man Kiu, Duncan
| Distinction
| Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
| The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
| Cr Wu Kai Chung, Kenneth
| Merit
| JL-WS Joint Venture
| Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School
| Mr Chan Chung Yin, Eric
| Building Services Coordinator Award – Large Scale Projects
| Grand
| Gammon Construction Limited
| Advanced Manufacturing Centre
| Mr Li Ching Tin, James
| Distinction
| China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
| Hong Kong Palace Museum
| Mr Cheung Hok Fan
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
| Mr Wong Ki Fung, Mike
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
| Mr Lee Hoi You
| Merit
| Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
| Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
| Mr Wong Yat Sing
| Building Services Coordinator Award – Medium Scale Projects
| Grand
| Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
| The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
| Mr Fung Chin Pang
| Distinction
| Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
| 128 WATERLOO
| Ms Ng Mo Yiu, Kim
| Distinction
| Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
| United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
| Mr Choy Man Fai
| Merit
| CR Construction Company Limited
| The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare
| Mr Chung Yiu Ping, Philip
| Merit
| JL-WS Joint Venture
| Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School
| Mr Wong Chun Yin, Kelvin
| Engineer Award – Large Scale Projects
| Grand
| Gammon Construction Limited
| Advanced Manufacturing Centre
| Mr Po Man Yuen, Issac
| Merit
| China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
| Hong Kong Palace Museum
| Mr Cheuk Wing Tat
| Merit
| CR Construction Company Ltd.
| The Proposed Composite Development at N.K.I.L. 6514 Kwun Tong Town Centre (Development Areas 2 & 3)
| Ir Sin Ka Ku, KK
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
| Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
| Mr Cheng Chun Ming, Jimmy
| Merit
| Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
| Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West
| Mr Ng Ka Ming
| Engineer Award – Medium Scale Projects
| Grand
| CR Construction Company Limited
| The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare
| Mr Chung Chi Ho, Billy
| Distinction
| Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
| United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
| Ms Sum Ming Yee
| Merit
| Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
| 128 WATERLOO
| Mr Choi Long Yin, Johnny
| Merit
| Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
| The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
| Mr Chan Chi Wai
| Quantity Surveyor Award – Large Scale Projects
| Grand
| Gammon Construction Limited
| Advanced Manufacturing Centre
| Mr Kwok Long Kan, Ken
| Distinction
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
| Mr Chan On Tik
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
| Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
| Sr Man Ka Ming, Will
| Merit
| Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
| Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
| Ms Chung Po Yee, Polly
| Quantity Surveyor Award – Medium Scale Projects
| Grand
| Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
| United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
| Mr Wong Chun Kit
| Distinction
| Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
| 128 WATERLOO
| Ms Ng Yu Sin, Rain
| Distinction
| Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
| The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
| Ms Lam Pui Yan
| Merit
| CR Construction Company Limited
| Proposed Industrial Redevelopment At. No.99 Pui To Road, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong
| Sr Wong Ho Lam, Pius
| EHS Officer Award – Large Scale Projects
| Grand
| Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
| Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
| Mr Lee Ping Yung
| Distinction
| Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
| Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
| Mr Ho Tsz Ho, Desmond
| Merit
| Gammon Construction Limited
| Advanced Manufacturing Centre
| Mr Law Ka Yan, Sam
| Merit
| Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
| Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
| Ms Chan Chui Ping, Mandy
| Merit
| Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
| Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West
| Mr So Kam Kei
| EHS Officer Award – Medium Scale Projects
| Grand
| Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
| 128 WATERLOO
| Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody
| Merit
| Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited