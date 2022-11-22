CSG Celebrated as One of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022

India Innovation Center adds another feather to the cap with global certification for its people practices and culture of trust

BANGALORE, INDIA – News Direct – 22 November 2022 –With a globally diverse workforce and a culture that channels the power of all to make ordinary customer and employee experiences extraordinary, CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, the company is certified as one of India’s Best Workplacesin IT and IT & Business Process Management (IT-BPM). This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment to building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and drives success for the company now and in the future.“The innovative technology our India-based teams develop empowers CSG to do great work for our customers,” said Ken Kennedy, COO at CSG. “Our people are our most treasured resource, and each plays a role in raising the bar for what we can achieve as the technology provider of choice for communication service providers. This achievement is a testament to the technical expertise of the India team and their hard work in building a center of excellence that nurtures their growth with impact.”CSG’s flexible-first workplace philosophy enables employees to work from the place that best supports their productivity and effective work-life integration. Be that from their homes, a CSG office or a mix of both, CSG inspires global team collaboration and connects diverse talent with continual emphasis on and promotion of personal growth and well-being.“Choice, flexibility, and respect are the cornerstones of our culture at CSG,” said Sudhansu Panigrahi, head of India operations at CSG. “We encourage our people to show up as their true authentic selves, and we create career opportunities that allow them to unleash their full potential. Doing so, we foster creativity that leads teams to develop the game-changing technologies that deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers.”Earlier this year, CSG was certified as a Great Place to Work in India and recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022. This year CSG has seen a 21% growth in its India employee base with 700 new hires and 300 internal promotions.To learn more about careers at CSG and our culture, visit CSG careers Hashtag: #CSG

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.



Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.



