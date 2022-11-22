Tia Lee Yu Fen Releases Teaser Trailer for "Goodbye Princess" Ahead of The Animation Series’ Highly-Anticipated Launch

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - Tia Lee Yu Fen, Asia's superstar actress and Mandopop sensation, surprised the internet with the new trailer for her first animation series "Goodbye Princess." Having mysteriously deleted all her Instagram posts earlier this month, Tia Lee made an intriguing return to social media with hints and traces of what looks like an impending project launch.





While Tia's new project has remained a secret, another hint was dropped today: A 17-second animation teaser with "Coming Soon" has been posted on her IG, together with a cinematic poster showcasing Tia's inaugural animation series. The short clip, which flaunted a stunningly poetic animation of a princess's journey to the bottom of the sea, continued to leave her fans on a cliffhanger.



As a prelude to Tia's new song "GOODBYE PRINCESS", the animation series comprised six unique episodes, telling Tia's journey in full until she turns a new chapter in life with her new song release later this year.



The first animation episode titled "Falling in the Deep" is released on Tia's social channels on 11 Nov 2022. Have a look at Tia Lee's new animations series on YouTube: https://youtu.be/w8nG_R7fm20



Animation teaser is also available on Tia Lee YouTube Official Channel: https://youtu.be/32aLDaBUPl4



