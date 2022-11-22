South Dakota State women upset No. 10 Louisville at Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Myah Selland scored 14 of her 25 points in a dominating fourth quarter to help South Dakota State upset No. 10 Louisville 65-55 in Monday's fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The 6-foot-1 sixth-year forward helped the Jackrabbits (4-2) regroup after blowing most of a 17-point third-quarter lead against the Cardinals' defensive pressure. She did just about everything, scoring 10 of the team's final 11 points over the last four minutes.

She also finished with 11 rebounds for the game, including diving on the floor to snag one late that kept a possession alive and ultimately led to her twisting bucket in the lane for a 62-52 lead with 1:24 left.

Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points for the Cardinals (4-2), though no other Louisville players scored in double figures. South Dakota State also beat Louisville by 17 on the glass (41-24).

The loss meant that all three ranked teams entering the Atlantis tournament lost at least twice in three days. No. 23 Tennessee lost to eventual champion UCLA — which entered the AP Top 25 poll Monday at No. 20 — and Gonzaga, while Louisville also lost to the Zags.

No. 19 Texas lost to Marquette and Louisville, and still must face Rutgers in Monday night's seventh-place game.

