Magnetic Workplace Barometer: Businesses must put people first to retain and gain talent, and to drive sustainable business growth, new report reveals

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - A new report by Economist Impact, sponsored by Kyocera Document Solutions, has revealed that human-centric strategies are needed for businesses to drive sustainable business growth, focusing on three pillars: productivity and infrastructure, employee engagement and culture. The Magnetic Workplace Barometer gauges confidence both today and five years across three main pillars of productivity and infrastructure; employee engagement; and culture. The barometer scores are scaled from 1 to 7, 7 being the most confident.



Key findings from the report include:



The US and Australia have shown commitment to developing workplace technology, employee engagement and culture, whilst Japan comparatively performs less well on the barometer, due to a less flexible working culture.

74.8% * of surveyed companies globally are confident about the future of digital collaboration, saying they are confident about providing their organisations with the tech infrastructure needed to facilitate greater productivity within the next five years.

The retail, media and IT and financial industries will perform best in the workplace of the future, whilst the construction and real estate industries will struggle.

Employees care about workforce diversity and wellbeing now more than ever, and 68%* of respondents feel confident their organisations have introduced recruitment processes that enhance diversity, with demand for D&I only set to grow following recent global reckonings on issues of race and gender.

Investment in virtual reality will enable teams to bridge physical distance and boost productivity, but companies must simultaneously invest in human-centric policies that are considerate of individual employees' needs.

Drawn from a survey of 250 business executives from Australia, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US, The magnetic workplace: Keys to unlock sustainable growth for business examines the human-centric strategies and attributes that make somewhere a ‘magnetic’ place to work, as organisations continue to evolve with a shifting employment landscape. Participants from companies including Stripe, PwC and Google were asked to quantify their confidence in the appeal of their workplace for employees both now and in five years’ time.In the wake of the pandemic’s impact on workplace norms, the challenge of attracting and retaining talent is more prevalent than ever. Increasingly, organisations are being obligated to shift their focus onto previously underexplored facets of the workplace. In addition to digital technology’s importance link with improved productivity, addressing issues of diversity, inclusion, and gender equality, establishing workforce culture and meeting a growing demand for hybrid work are all key elements that are shown to establish “magnetic workplaces” and lead sustainable business growth.The Barometer also highlighted a need for companies to rethink performance management, due to a growing decentralisation of the workplace. Shifting to an outcome-driven style of management is shown to encourage transparency and trust between managers and employers, whilst more frequent assessments and personal goals suggested to encourage transparency and trust between managers and employers. Job-crafting, which is defined as allowing employees to have a hand in shaping their role, was also found to have improved employee job satisfaction and engagement.reveals that the US is the leader when it comes to confidence in establishing magnetic workplaces, scoring above the global average, and displaying a strong commitment to investment in tech tools, flexible work and conscious leadership. In contrast, Japan is less certain about facilitating flexible working, or bolstering technological infrastructure, though 52%* of Japanese respondents expressed optimism for flexible working arrangements in the future.Commenting on the report, lead editorsaid: “Organisations must put their people first if they want to remain an attractive workplace. Digital technology will be the key resource for companies to facilitate and engage with existing and prospective employees’ changing demands and help to mitigate against an increasingly decentralised workplace. Whilst companies globally are optimistic, they must ensure they continue to prioritise human-centric strategies in order to drive sustainable growth.”*where we state a certain % of respondents are confident, it means they indicated a confidence level of 5 or greater. With strong investments in the latest technologies and a culture of upgrading legacy systems, organisations are able to realise the gains from allowing employees to work where and when they are most productive. Remote work technologies, collaborative and automation technologies will be necessary ingredients to empower workers with more autonomy and access to skills development opportunities.The growing decentralisation of the workplace will require companies to shift to a style of performance management that is outcome-driven and continuous to encourage transparency and trust between managers and employers.especially among industries where remote work arrangements have the biggest impacts such as media and IT (5.76), finance and insurance (5.57), and retail (5.56). Magnetic workplaces can leverage flexible work options to provide employees with more autonomy, but also to access more diverse talent. Flexible work allows employees to work in a way that maximises their performance and increases productivity for sustainable business growth.. Employees are actively looking for companies that foster upskilling and career growth, and companies that can meet these demands will see their retention improve.This next generation of managers need to be able to manage scattered workforces and encourage effective communication via digital communication tools.Recent events have pushed issues of diversity and inclusion into the spotlight, especially as employees are actively looking to work with firms that share their values. Technology can help firms bolster their diversity and inclusion initiatives, but strong internal values are foundational to ensuring a magnetic workplace make them a reality.When employees feel tethered to a core set of values and a sense of purpose, they report better job satisfaction and productivity. Technology can help mediate this sense of disconnection by fostering better communication of company goals and in-team collaboration., especially as mental wellbeing is increasingly becoming an important factor for job-seekers. Companies that ensure workers’ personal time is protected tend to see improvements in worker productivity, health and satisfaction.

About Kyocera Document Solutions Inc:

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change.



Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera), a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2022, the Kyocera Group’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.8 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #665 on Forbes magazine’s 2022 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named by The Wall Street Journal among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies.”



About The Magnetic Workplace: keys to unlock sustainable growth for businesses

The Magnetic Workplace: keys to unlock sustainable growth for business considers how experimenting with human-centric strategies, such as workplace flexibility, employee engagement and an identifiable culture, can help companies establish sustainable business growth. The report is based on a survey of 250 business executives from Australia, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US who were asked to quantify their confidence in their workplace’s attractiveness for employees both now and in five years’ time, on a scale of 1-7.



About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events and SignalNoise.



Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

