Netherlands 2, Senegal 0

By Associated Press
2022/11/22 02:09
Netherlands 0 2 2
Senegal 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (De Jong), 84th minute; 2, Netherlands, Klaassen, 90th+9.

Goalies_Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer; Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng.

Yellow Cards_De Ligt, Netherlands, 56th; Mendy, Senegal, 90th+4; Gueye, Senegal, 90th+6.

Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Boschilia, Bruno Raphael Pires, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera.

A_41,721.

___