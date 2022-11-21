|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|14
|12
|1
|1
|33
|11
|37
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|32
|Newcastle
|15
|8
|6
|1
|29
|11
|30
|Tottenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|31
|21
|29
|Man United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|26
|Liverpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|28
|17
|22
|Brighton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|21
|Fulham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Aston Villa
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|22
|18
|Leicester
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25
|25
|17
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|16
|Leeds
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|15
|West Ham
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|17
|14
|Everton
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|13
|Southampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|27
|12
|Wolverhampton
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|24
|10
___
Brighton 1, Aston Villa 2
Fulham 1, Man United 2
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|21
|11
|8
|2
|40
|23
|41
|Sheffield United
|21
|11
|5
|5
|35
|19
|38
|Blackburn
|21
|12
|0
|9
|24
|22
|36
|Watford
|21
|9
|6
|6
|28
|22
|33
|Norwich
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|23
|32
|Millwall
|20
|9
|4
|7
|26
|22
|31
|QPR
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|24
|31
|Swansea
|21
|8
|7
|6
|27
|28
|31
|Preston
|21
|8
|7
|6
|18
|20
|31
|Luton Town
|21
|7
|9
|5
|23
|22
|30
|Coventry
|19
|8
|5
|6
|21
|18
|29
|Reading
|21
|9
|2
|10
|23
|30
|29
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|23
|20
|28
|Middlesbrough
|21
|7
|6
|8
|29
|26
|27
|Sunderland
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|23
|27
|Rotherham
|21
|6
|8
|7
|25
|26
|26
|Stoke
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|27
|25
|Bristol City
|21
|6
|6
|9
|27
|29
|24
|Cardiff
|21
|7
|3
|11
|17
|25
|24
|Hull
|21
|7
|3
|11
|25
|39
|24
|West Brom
|20
|5
|8
|7
|24
|24
|23
|Wigan
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21
|31
|23
|Blackpool
|21
|6
|4
|11
|24
|33
|22
|Huddersfield
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|26
|19
___
Burnley 3, Blackburn 0
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|19
|13
|4
|2
|39
|22
|43
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|5
|2
|38
|19
|41
|Sheffield Wednesday
|19
|12
|4
|3
|35
|16
|40
|Peterborough
|19
|10
|1
|8
|34
|23
|31
|Bolton
|18
|9
|4
|5
|21
|15
|31
|Barnsley
|18
|9
|3
|6
|23
|15
|30
|Portsmouth
|17
|7
|8
|2
|26
|18
|29
|Derby
|18
|8
|5
|5
|23
|16
|29
|Lincoln
|18
|6
|8
|4
|21
|21
|26
|Port Vale
|19
|7
|5
|7
|21
|28
|26
|Exeter
|19
|7
|4
|8
|31
|29
|25
|Wycombe
|19
|7
|4
|8
|25
|24
|25
|Oxford United
|19
|6
|6
|7
|25
|21
|24
|Charlton
|19
|5
|9
|5
|30
|27
|24
|Bristol Rovers
|19
|6
|6
|7
|30
|33
|24
|Shrewsbury
|19
|6
|5
|8
|17
|21
|23
|Fleetwood Town
|19
|4
|10
|5
|20
|19
|22
|Cheltenham
|18
|6
|4
|8
|15
|21
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|19
|5
|5
|9
|19
|30
|20
|Cambridge United
|19
|6
|2
|11
|18
|30
|20
|Milton Keynes Dons
|18
|4
|2
|12
|17
|28
|14
|Burton Albion
|19
|3
|5
|11
|25
|40
|14
|Morecambe
|19
|2
|8
|9
|15
|30
|14
|Forest Green
|19
|3
|5
|11
|16
|38
|14
___
Portsmouth 0, Derby 0
Exeter 0, Ipswich 2
Barnsley 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Peterborough 0
Burton Albion 2, Plymouth 2
Cambridge United 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Cheltenham 1, Wycombe 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Bolton 2
Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1
Oxford United 1, Forest Green 1
Port Vale 1, Charlton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 0
Bolton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|19
|14
|3
|2
|30
|12
|45
|Stevenage
|19
|12
|4
|3
|26
|16
|40
|Northampton
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|20
|38
|Barrow
|19
|11
|1
|7
|27
|19
|34
|Bradford
|19
|9
|6
|4
|26
|17
|33
|Carlisle
|19
|8
|8
|3
|30
|20
|32
|Swindon
|19
|8
|7
|4
|24
|19
|31
|Mansfield Town
|19
|9
|3
|7
|27
|26
|30
|Salford
|19
|8
|4
|7
|20
|18
|28
|Doncaster
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|25
|28
|Walsall
|19
|7
|6
|6
|23
|17
|27
|Tranmere
|19
|7
|5
|7
|19
|16
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|19
|7
|5
|7
|24
|24
|26
|Stockport County
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|22
|25
|Crewe
|18
|6
|7
|5
|17
|20
|25
|Grimsby Town
|18
|6
|6
|6
|20
|18
|24
|Sutton United
|19
|6
|4
|9
|17
|25
|22
|Newport County
|19
|5
|4
|10
|18
|22
|19
|Crawley Town
|18
|4
|5
|9
|20
|30
|17
|Harrogate Town
|19
|4
|4
|11
|20
|29
|16
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|3
|12
|13
|25
|15
|Colchester
|19
|3
|5
|11
|17
|26
|14
|Gillingham
|18
|2
|7
|9
|6
|21
|13
|Hartlepool
|19
|2
|6
|11
|16
|34
|12
___
Barrow 3, Hartlepool 1
Bradford 1, Northampton 3
Colchester 3, Doncaster 0
Grimsby Town 1, Stevenage 1
Harrogate Town 3, Mansfield Town 0
Newport County 2, Gillingham 0
Salford 1, Carlisle 4
Stockport County 1, Leyton Orient 2
Sutton United 1, Rochdale 0
Swindon 0, Crewe 1
Tranmere 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Walsall 2, Crawley Town 1
Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.