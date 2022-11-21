SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23 Evansville 12 6 4 2 0 14 42 41 Knoxville 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 28 Birmingham 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 26 Peoria 9 6 3 0 0 12 28 24 Roanoke 10 5 5 0 0 11 28 24 Fayetteville 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 38 Huntsville 9 5 4 0 0 10 26 25 Pensacola 10 5 5 0 0 10 35 32 Vermilion County 9 2 6 1 0 5 19 35 Macon 9 1 7 1 0 3 19 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.