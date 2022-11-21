Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/11/21 23:01
THROUGH NOVEMBER 20

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Doncic, DAL 15 169 130 502 33.5
Curry, GS 16 174 84 516 32.3
Embiid, PHI 12 126 122 387 32.3
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 15 171 107 467 31.1
Durant, BKN 17 173 145 516 30.4
Tatum, BOS 16 156 119 485 30.3
Mitchell, CLE 14 146 73 418 29.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL 12 127 91 354 29.5
Morant, MEM 14 139 95 400 28.6
Booker, PHO 16 155 92 441 27.6
Young, ATL 15 132 112 410 27.3
Davis, LAL 14 138 79 359 25.6
Fox, SAC 14 135 60 356 25.4
Brown, BOS 15 143 59 379 25.3
DeRozan, CHI 16 141 116 403 25.2
Bane, MEM 12 99 52 296 24.7
George, LAC 16 132 69 378 23.6
Maxey, PHI 15 126 48 343 22.9
Beal, WAS 12 103 43 272 22.7
Simons, POR 14 107 46 315 22.5

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Claxton, BKN 84 118 .712
Nance, NO 67 98 .684
Poeltl, SA 102 159 .642
Capela, ATL 84 135 .622
Gobert, MIN 70 113 .619
Bol, ORL 91 147 .619
Richards, CHA 66 107 .617
Jokic, DEN 103 170 .606
Sabonis, SAC 92 156 .590
Gordon, DEN 72 125 .576

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Gobert, MIN 14 57 119 176 12.6
Davis, LAL 14 48 120 168 12.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL 12 20 124 144 12.0
Capela, ATL 16 70 118 188 11.8
Vucevic, CHI 16 42 145 187 11.7
Allen, CLE 14 44 112 156 11.1
Zubac, LAC 17 49 139 188 11.1
Portis, MIL 15 40 124 164 10.9
Sabonis, SAC 15 35 129 164 10.9
Adams, MEM 16 77 93 170 10.6

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Haliburton, IND 15 157 10.5
Young, ATL 15 142 9.5
Jokic, DEN 13 116 8.9
Doncic, DAL 15 121 8.1
Conley, UTA 17 134 7.9
Westbrook, LAL 14 108 7.7
Holiday, MIL 11 83 7.5
Murray, ATL 16 118 7.4
Curry, GS 16 114 7.1
Morant, MEM 14 99 7.1