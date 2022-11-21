THROUGH NOVEMBER 20
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic, DAL
|15
|169
|130
|502
|33.5
|Curry, GS
|16
|174
|84
|516
|32.3
|Embiid, PHI
|12
|126
|122
|387
|32.3
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|15
|171
|107
|467
|31.1
|Durant, BKN
|17
|173
|145
|516
|30.4
|Tatum, BOS
|16
|156
|119
|485
|30.3
|Mitchell, CLE
|14
|146
|73
|418
|29.9
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|12
|127
|91
|354
|29.5
|Morant, MEM
|14
|139
|95
|400
|28.6
|Booker, PHO
|16
|155
|92
|441
|27.6
|Young, ATL
|15
|132
|112
|410
|27.3
|Davis, LAL
|14
|138
|79
|359
|25.6
|Fox, SAC
|14
|135
|60
|356
|25.4
|Brown, BOS
|15
|143
|59
|379
|25.3
|DeRozan, CHI
|16
|141
|116
|403
|25.2
|Bane, MEM
|12
|99
|52
|296
|24.7
|George, LAC
|16
|132
|69
|378
|23.6
|Maxey, PHI
|15
|126
|48
|343
|22.9
|Beal, WAS
|12
|103
|43
|272
|22.7
|Simons, POR
|14
|107
|46
|315
|22.5
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|84
|118
|.712
|Nance, NO
|67
|98
|.684
|Poeltl, SA
|102
|159
|.642
|Capela, ATL
|84
|135
|.622
|Gobert, MIN
|70
|113
|.619
|Bol, ORL
|91
|147
|.619
|Richards, CHA
|66
|107
|.617
|Jokic, DEN
|103
|170
|.606
|Sabonis, SAC
|92
|156
|.590
|Gordon, DEN
|72
|125
|.576
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, MIN
|14
|57
|119
|176
|12.6
|Davis, LAL
|14
|48
|120
|168
|12.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|12
|20
|124
|144
|12.0
|Capela, ATL
|16
|70
|118
|188
|11.8
|Vucevic, CHI
|16
|42
|145
|187
|11.7
|Allen, CLE
|14
|44
|112
|156
|11.1
|Zubac, LAC
|17
|49
|139
|188
|11.1
|Portis, MIL
|15
|40
|124
|164
|10.9
|Sabonis, SAC
|15
|35
|129
|164
|10.9
|Adams, MEM
|16
|77
|93
|170
|10.6
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Haliburton, IND
|15
|157
|10.5
|Young, ATL
|15
|142
|9.5
|Jokic, DEN
|13
|116
|8.9
|Doncic, DAL
|15
|121
|8.1
|Conley, UTA
|17
|134
|7.9
|Westbrook, LAL
|14
|108
|7.7
|Holiday, MIL
|11
|83
|7.5
|Murray, ATL
|16
|118
|7.4
|Curry, GS
|16
|114
|7.1
|Morant, MEM
|14
|99
|7.1