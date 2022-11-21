All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 18 16 2 0 32 75 37 11-0-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Toronto 19 10 5 4 24 57 51 7-2-2 3-3-2 3-1-0 Tampa Bay 18 11 6 1 23 61 56 6-2-1 5-4-0 3-0-0 Detroit 18 9 5 4 22 59 58 5-2-2 4-3-2 1-2-1 Florida 19 9 8 2 20 64 64 5-2-2 4-6-0 2-1-1 Montreal 18 9 8 1 19 57 63 6-4-0 3-4-1 3-1-0 Buffalo 18 7 11 0 14 62 66 4-6-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 56 59 5-6-0 1-4-1 2-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 18 15 3 0 30 68 42 7-2-0 8-1-0 2-2-0 Carolina 18 10 5 3 23 53 48 4-2-1 6-3-2 3-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 19 11 8 0 22 63 53 6-3-0 5-5-0 4-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 6 4 22 56 52 4-3-3 5-3-1 1-3-0 Pittsburgh 19 9 7 3 21 70 64 3-2-1 6-5-2 2-0-0 Philadelphia 18 7 7 4 18 46 57 4-3-1 3-4-3 1-1-3 Washington 20 7 10 3 17 55 67 5-4-1 2-6-2 1-1-1 Columbus 18 7 10 1 15 55 78 6-6-0 1-4-1 3-3-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 18 11 5 2 24 71 49 5-2-0 6-3-2 4-1-0 Colorado 16 10 5 1 21 58 40 4-2-1 6-3-0 3-1-1 Winnipeg 16 10 5 1 21 46 38 6-2-0 4-3-1 5-1-0 St. Louis 17 9 8 0 18 50 58 4-4-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 Nashville 18 8 8 2 18 49 59 5-3-2 3-5-0 2-3-0 Minnesota 18 8 8 2 18 49 54 3-5-1 5-3-1 1-2-0 Chicago 18 6 9 3 15 44 62 4-5-1 2-4-2 0-3-1 Arizona 16 6 9 1 13 41 58 1-2-1 5-7-0 0-1-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 68 47 6-3-0 8-1-1 4-2-1 Los Angeles 21 11 8 2 24 67 71 6-3-0 5-5-2 1-4-1 Seattle 18 10 5 3 23 58 49 5-4-2 5-1-1 3-2-1 Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 64 64 5-6-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 53 58 6-4-1 2-3-1 3-2-0 Vancouver 18 6 9 3 15 62 71 3-3-1 3-6-2 3-1-0 San Jose 20 6 11 3 15 57 71 1-7-3 5-4-0 1-1-2 Anaheim 18 5 12 1 11 49 79 3-4-0 2-8-1 3-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Columbus 5, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3

Monday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled