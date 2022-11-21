Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu responds to ex-husband's aggressive accusations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After news about Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) refusing to pay ex-wife actress Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛) since her re-marriage in March surfaced, Wang went on a day-long rant accusing Hsu and her family of taking advantage of him and Taiwanese media of “spreading rumors.”

The series of posts began at 10:40 a.m. on Chinese social media platform Weibo, when Wang wrote in response to Taiwanese media’s reports that while he paid alimony in the past year, “I simply don’t want to pay for their electric bills anymore! I’ve fulfilled my moral obligation and done my duty, and now you’re pushing me. Ultimately, it isn’t I who will not suffer from your actions, do you really want to push me?”

His second Weibo post included two screenshots with expense details. Wang wrote, “These are the real expenses I paid for our children and home in the past year. However, as a man, after they got married, I don’t want to pay the damn electric bills for this family! I pay the driver’s and the maid’s salary, and I owe not a penny for the children’s tuition and living costs! Also, we have joint custody! They don’t have the right to stop me from seeing the children.”

He added, “The house cost NT$400 million, I bought it, paying NT$240 million in down payment, and I pay over NT$1 million in mortgage every month. It was completely designed to my style, and I supervised the interior decoration. It’s one thing if someone else is living there, but can you, dipshit (referring to Hsu’s current husband, South Korean singer DJ Koo), switch out the mattress? And you make me pay the electric bill and keep my children there. Come back to Beijing!"

Wang also attacked Hsu’s mother and younger sister Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) for “spreading rumors” about him not supporting his children financially, threatening to fly to Taipei “tomorrow” to personally take them away. He also threatened to reveal “dirty things” about Hsu’s family and claimed that Dee Hsu has been taking zolpidem “without prescription.”

At 6:43 p.m., Hsu posted a statement made jointly with an attorney, which read: “Since the first second of meeting Wang Xiaofei, I have never hurt his body or heart, and sincerely respected Wang’s father and Ms. Zhang Lan (張蘭). As for the reason for the divorce, for the good of Xiaofei and his parents, I proposed that since our relationship had come to an end, we would part on good terms as the basis for our divorce, and promised I would never speak ill (of them) in my life. I did what I promised.”

She wrote regarding their children’s custody that she never considered getting sole custody and always wanted joint custody. “Xiaofei and I agreed on everything and we have a mediation document supported by law as proof, which I have abided by.”

She added, “The children look forward to finally seeing their father tomorrow, and I hope that Xiaofei will stop blocking me, as it renders me unable to remind him not to violate the law with his emotional statements.”