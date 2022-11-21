Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Strategies to Record a CAGR of 14.8% – Market.us

Research Viewpoint on Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Outlook:

The global smart sprinkler controller market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing adoption of smart irrigation systems. Smart sprinkler controllers are devices that help in automatically regulate the watering of plants based on weather conditions. These controllers use sensors to detect the moisture content of the soil and then release water accordingly. This helps in saving water as well as reducing wastage.

The benefits offered by smart sprinkler controllers are driving the growth of the market. In addition, government initiatives to promote the use of efficient irrigation systems are also fuelling market growth. The rising awareness about conserving water resources is another major factor driving the demand for smart sprinkler controllers. However, high installation cost and lack of standardization are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Expected Growth: Smart sprinkler controllers Market size was valued at USD 256.4 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 732.6 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The report is about what else researchers found from the detailed information, and also provides data regarding the current market condition. The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Toro Company

Netafim

Weathermatic

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Galcon

Orbit Irrigation Products

Hydropoint Data Systems

Calsense

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Skydrop

Rachio Inc.

Nxeco

Spruce

Shanghai Full-on New

Lono

Weather-Based Controllers

Sensor-Based Controllers

Agriculture Use

Residential Use

Public Turf and Landscape

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Smart Sprinkler Controller growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

1. The Smart Sprinkler Controller market’s value is analyzed according to the key region

2. To analyze the market for trends, future expansion and their stake in the entire sector.

3. (2015-2020) Historic data analysis and forecast period analysis (2022-2032) are the information covered by reports.

4. The report is full of information on the region, the major players there now and what has changed recently. It’s also about different types of products, applications, and other background information.

