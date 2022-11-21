Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei's Maokong Gondola to suspend operations for repair

Regular maintenance to halt operations for two weeks

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/21 21:13
Maokong Gondola

Maokong Gondola (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maokong Gondola will suspend operations from Sunday (Nov. 27) to Dec. 10 for two weeks of annual maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) work.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a press release that Maokong Gondola undergoes annual MRO and testing every year as recommended by the original manufacturer to ensure the system’s safety and stability.

The gondola’s annual MRO usually takes place during the May-June period, a thunderstorm-prone season, to reduce the impact of suspending the gondola’s operations on the public.

However, because last year's regular MRO was combined with a cable replacement project in December, this year's closure for maintenance was also moved to the November and December period, according to the company.

However, TRTC added that the annual MRO operations in the following years will return to the normal May-June period.

Maokong Gondola’s mean availability, also known as time operable without interruption, in 2021 and 2020 was 99.995% and 99.97%, respectively, which were among the best performances of all cable systems produced by the POMA group worldwide, according to TRTC.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345 or the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (Callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.
Maokong Gondola
MRO
TRTC
suspension of operations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei MRT to provide free sanitary pads on request at 20 stations on trial basis
Taipei MRT to provide free sanitary pads on request at 20 stations on trial basis
2022/10/12 20:04
Woman faces fine for refusing to wear mask on Taipei MRT
Woman faces fine for refusing to wear mask on Taipei MRT
2022/09/14 18:59
Take Metro Taipei to play table tennis at Banqiao Station
Take Metro Taipei to play table tennis at Banqiao Station
2022/09/12 17:06
Taipei MRT rebuts media reports of frequent breakdowns
Taipei MRT rebuts media reports of frequent breakdowns
2022/08/18 21:18
Stickers on Taipei MRT train seats slammed as unsightly
Stickers on Taipei MRT train seats slammed as unsightly
2022/07/02 17:57