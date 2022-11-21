Taipei's Maokong Gondola to suspend operations for repair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maokong Gondola will suspend operations from Sunday (Nov. 27) to Dec. 10 for two weeks of annual maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) work.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a press release that Maokong Gondola undergoes annual MRO and testing every year as recommended by the original manufacturer to ensure the system’s safety and stability.

The gondola’s annual MRO usually takes place during the May-June period, a thunderstorm-prone season, to reduce the impact of suspending the gondola’s operations on the public.

However, because last year's regular MRO was combined with a cable replacement project in December, this year's closure for maintenance was also moved to the November and December period, according to the company.

However, TRTC added that the annual MRO operations in the following years will return to the normal May-June period.

Maokong Gondola’s mean availability, also known as time operable without interruption, in 2021 and 2020 was 99.995% and 99.97%, respectively, which were among the best performances of all cable systems produced by the POMA group worldwide, according to TRTC.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345 or the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (Callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.