3.2% Nickel, 1.0% Copper (3.9% Nickel Equivalent) from Massive Nickel Copper Sulphides at the West Pickle Zone of the Tyko Project, Canada, Reports Palladium One

Highlights
- Assay results:
- 0.97% Nickel Equivalent ("Ni Eq") over 12.6 meters (0.72% Ni, 0.34% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.14g/t Total Precious Metals ("TPM") (Pt+Pd+Au) in massive and disseminated sulphide in hole LK-22-060
- Including 3.94% Ni Eq over 2.4 meters (3.18% Ni, 0.99% Cu, 0.06% Co, 0.39g/t TPM)
- Including 8.68% Ni Eq over 0.5 metres (7.60% Ni, 1.25% Cu, 0.12% Co, 0.41g/t TPM)
- Massive to semi-massive pentlandite-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite sulphide discovery at West Pickle Zone:
- 20 diamond drill holes completed to date, assay results for 9 reported
- Mineralization intersected over 500-meter strike length
- Geological model confirmed, Chonolith "Feeder Dyke" proximal to West Pickle Zone intersected in hole TK22-076
- West Pickle closely resembles the extremely high-grade Smoke Lake Zone located 20 kilometers to the east which has returned up to:
- 10.2% Ni Eq over 3.8 meters (8.1% Ni, 2.9% Cu, 0.1% Co, 0.61g/t Pd, 0.71g/t Pt, and 0.02g/t Au) in hole TK-20-023) (see news release January 19, 2021)
- West Pickle is interpreted to be an extension of the historic RJ showing located 2.7 kilometres to the east which retuned up to:
- 1.04 % Ni and 0.23% Cu over 16.2 meters in hole TK-16-002 (see press release June 8, 2016)
- The Tyko Project represents a major new Nickel District which hosts five known nickel sulphide zones along a 20-kilometer trend and several yet to be tested Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") anomalies
President and CEO, Derrick Weyrauch, commented, "Tyko continues to impress as a developing Nickel District."
At the West Pickle Zone hole TK-22-60 returned 3.9% Ni Eq over 2.4 metres (Table 1). Importantly, stringers of chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite-pentlandite were observed in hole TK-22-077, which represents the most easterly hole drilled to date at West Pickle. Hole TK-22-077 steepened unexpectedly, resulting in it missing the targeted electromagnetic ("EM") Maxwell plate, but it still intersected mineralization indicating the zone remains alive and well to the far east. The West Pickle mineralization has now been defined over more than 500 meters of strike length (Figure 3 and 5).
Another significant discovery is hole TK-22-076 drilled to the west of the West Pickle Zone (Figure 3). This hole tested an interpreted Chonolith "Feeder Dyke" structure. Hole TK-22-076 intersected 117 meters of ultramafic rocks from 68.6 to 185.6 metres downhole, including 30 meters of ultramafic breccia (Figure 6). This is very indicative of an active feeder system, and reinforced the companies' theory that there are numerous Chonolith "Feeder Dyke" structures on the project. To date, most of the nickel zones discovered on the Tyko property are proximal to these interpreted Chonolith "Feeder Dyke" structures (Figure 2), and systematic exploration of the structures could to lead to additional discoveries. This is illustrated by Figure 4 which shows the potential for blind massive sulphide lenses, beyond the detection depth limit of the 2021 VTEM survey.
The West Pickle discovery occurs on the Pezim II claim block of the larger Tyko Project (seen new release July 27, 2022). To date a total of 20 holes, totalling 4,604 meters have been drilled in the vicinity of the West Pickle Discovery. In October, the drill program at Tyko resumed following the traditional moose hunting season and is scheduled to continue to the end of the year. Drilling resumed in Smoke Lake area, while results form a borehole EM survey "BHEM" completed at West Pickle are interpreted. The BHEM survey was carried out to further refine the geometry and extend the mineralization intersected to date.
Table 1: Assay Results: Tyko 2022 Drill Results from the new West Pickle Zone
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|Ni_Eq %
|Ni %
|Cu %
|Co %
|TPM g/t (Pd+Pt+Au)
|Pd g/t
|Pt g/t
|Au g/t
|TK21-058
|214.1
|214.6
|0.5
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|TK21-059
|184.0
|187.7
|3.7
|3.54
|2.33
|1.85
|0.06
|0.45
|0.21
|0.21
|0.03
|TK21-059
|185.3
|187.7
|2.4
|5.27
|3.49
|2.73
|0.09
|0.64
|0.30
|0.30
|0.04
|TK21-059
|185.3
|187.0
|1.8
|7.20
|4.79
|3.67
|0.12
|0.87
|0.41
|0.41
|0.05
|TK21-059
|185.3
|185.9
|0.6
|10.11
|8.21
|1.60
|0.24
|1.62
|0.80
|0.79
|0.03
|TK21-060
|183.7
|196.3
|12.6
|0.97
|0.72
|0.34
|0.02
|0.14
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|TK21-060
|184.3
|189.0
|4.7
|2.25
|1.77
|0.63
|0.03
|0.27
|0.12
|0.12
|0.03
|TK21-060
|186.6
|189.0
|2.4
|3.94
|3.18
|0.99
|0.06
|0.39
|0.18
|0.19
|0.02
|TK21-060
|188.0
|188.5
|0.5
|8.68
|7.60
|1.25
|0.12
|0.41
|0.18
|0.20
|0.03
|TK21-061
|188.7
|190.8
|2.1
|1.08
|0.75
|0.43
|0.01
|0.28
|0.14
|0.11
|0.03
|TK21-061
|190.2
|190.8
|0.6
|2.16
|1.62
|0.67
|0.03
|0.47
|0.25
|0.20
|0.02
|TK21-062
|202.0
|213.5
|11.5
|0.11
|0.06
|0.08
|0.00
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|TK21-062
|203.6
|204.4
|0.8
|0.38
|0.16
|0.35
|0.01
|0.14
|0.05
|0.07
|0.02
|TK21-063
|149.0
|152.0
|3.0
|0.23
|0.07
|0.24
|0.00
|0.13
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|TK21-063
|149.5
|150.5
|1.0
|0.51
|0.15
|0.54
|0.00
|0.32
|0.09
|0.12
|0.11
|TK21-064
|219.8
|245.5
|25.8
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|TK21-064
|219.8
|220.3
|0.5
|0.91
|0.65
|0.27
|0.03
|0.21
|0.10
|0.11
|0.01
|TK21-065
|224.3
|246.0
|21.7
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|TK21-065
|240.8
|246.0
|5.2
|0.14
|0.10
|0.05
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|TK21-065
|240.8
|241.2
|0.4
|0.53
|0.40
|0.18
|0.01
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|TK21-066
|150.3
|178.5
|28.2
|0.08
|0.06
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|TK21-066
|158.9
|162.9
|4.0
|0.26
|0.19
|0.07
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|TK21-066
|161.2
|162.9
|1.7
|0.44
|0.35
|0.12
|0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|TK21-067
|Assays Pending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TK21-068
|Assays Pending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TK21-069
|Assays Pending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TK21-070
|Assays Pending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TK21-071
|Assays Pending
|