Woman rescued from car hanging off Hehuanshan cliff in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman who accelerated too much while backing up a path on Hehuanshan was rescued by local police after her car nearly fell off a cliff on Sunday (Nov. 20).

According to the Hualien County Police Bureau’s Xincheng Precinct, the woman surnamed Liu (劉) had traveled from Kaohsiung with her husband to Hehuanshan on a holiday. While waiting for her husband to descend the mountain at around 2 p.m., Liu decided to move her car from the safety shoulder to get out of the sun.

As she exited the shoulder she was met with another car trying to enter. Liu tried to back up to make way for the other party to pass but pressed down on the accelerator too hard, causing her car to back out onto a cliff.

Thankfully, Liu’s vehicle was caught by tall grass and shrubs and did not tumble over. After the police arrived, they discovered that though the car was in no danger of flipping over, it was severely tilted and hanging with its left side up, and Liu was frozen in the driver’s seat.

The police first hooked up the car’s tire with rope, and after the car was stabilized, they opened the front door to help Liu out.

The vehicle was ultimately towed from the cliff at around 8:30 p.m. No one was injured during the process and the car was not damaged, though Liu was trembling in fright as she was taken back to the police station to wait for her husband.

When Liu’s husband returned from his hike, the couple embraced and thanked the police profusely for their help before driving back home.



The vehicle was severely tilted with its left side up. (Hualien County Police Bureau Xincheng Precinct photo)



A video shows Liu being pulled out from the driver's seat. (Hualien County Police Bureau Xincheng Precinct GIF)