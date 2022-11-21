Tia Lee breaks free from control and embraces her true self

Continues with the Third Episode of “Goodbye Princess” Animation Series

Thematic image echoing content of the third animated episode.

The princess's outfit while performing on stage represents Tia's style in the beginning of her entertainment career. The metaphorical audience's grotesque reaction to evolvingly more twisted images of Tia. The ups and downs that reflect the difficulties Tia has faced in real life, from sinking into the ocean in episode 1, to leaping from the carriage in episode 2, and falling back into the abyss again in this episode.

Animation:

22 November

Animation Poster:

23 November

Motion & still images:

24 November



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Animation Episode 3:

https://youtu.be/2g0e1LzeawI



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 3 Poster:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClIiSlbNz8B/



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=679726430187248&set=a.231904644969431 (for downloading)



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 3 Still Image:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClNsINkNfnG



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=685865652906659&set=a.231904644969431 (for downloading)



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 3 Motion Image:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puKsO1zIisU



Vogue Hong Kong「The Voice」Digital Cover:





https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7_neKsh_w/



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=681908259969065&set=pcb.681909583302266 (for downloading)





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 November 2022 - With almoston the internet, the first two episodes of "" animations by, Asian fashion icon, C-POP singer, film and television actress, have become an instant hit. Tia is happy to reveal that the full set of animation is the third episode of the "" pre-release animation series. At the end of the second episode, the princess abandons the carriage and lands on a stage, where her singing career shines brightly. But behind the glittering scenes, others are trying to fit her into a stereotypical mould, while the "fairy godmother" continuously appears from the side of the stage to give her ever tighter outfits. The princess feels helpless and sad, but the audience reacts enthusiastically to the distorted image. The princess sees a sewing machine in the distance, making the dress of her dreams. As she reaches out for the dress, her hands appear to be attached to strings, like a puppet, leaving her with no agency of her own. With no escape in sight, her body turns into a wooden puppet, and she falls into the abyss.The poster for "" depicts:The third set of motion Vogue Hong Kong , another masterpiece curated by Tony C. Miller. Featuring Tia in an iconic red Poem dress and Christian Louboutin heels, being manipulated like a puppet, the motion image ends with Tia breaking free from the tight holds of what's holding her back.How much more hardship will she endure? Keep watching and more will be revealed.Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/ Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/ Hashtag: #TiaLee

About Tia Lee:

Tia Lee (李毓芬), born in Taipei, is an Asian C-POP singer, film and television actress, model, and former member of the girl band Dream Girls. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



