Business intelligence platform SPEEDA officially enters Hong Kong market-helping enterprises to reduce costs and increase efficiency

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 November 2022 - Recently, business intelligence platform SPEEDA, announced its official entrance into the Hong Kong market with its one-stop intelligence functions to help companies reduce costs and increase efficiency. SPEEDA redefines the operation logic of the database, providing an easy-to-use interface from the user's perspective, and a variety of intelligent functions to easily collect the required market information and intelligence.



As one of the world's largest information platforms, SPEEDA comprehensively and systematically organizes the information needed for corporate and industry analysis, including a wealth of industry reports on the Asian market, extensive financial reports on listed companies and information on non-listed companies, providing a one-stop service from data collection and analysis to report production. SPEEDA is committed to providing global corporate clients with industry reports, corporate information, investment and M&A information, news and consulting services. By helping multinational companies to better understand the Asian market and local companies in various ways. SPEEDA has been committed to facilitating this interaction and serving as a bridge between Asia and the rest of the world.



SPEEDA is used by more than 1,400 companies, including corporations, financial institutions and consulting firms for a variety of business scenarios. Some of our key clients include BCG, Mckinsey&Company, Bain Company, ATkearney, Deloitte, pwc, Accenture, Goldman sachs, UBS, Blackrock etc. They used SPEEDA for a variety of business scenarios, including the process of developing medium-term management plans, M&A strategies or international business strategies, as well as new business development, competitor research, sales strategy drafting and various marketing activities.



The lack of reliable access to industry information leads to over-reliance on intermediary referral services, making it too costly and inefficient for companies. What's more, the inability to obtain comprehensive reports on multiple target industries at the same time has left corporate clients with a lack of trusted partners. SPEEDA's mission is to change the world with economic information by harnessing the combined power of technology and human expertise to organize global business information, increase the productivity of business people, and unleash their creativity to drive change in the world.



Since SPEEDA launched its business in the Asian market in 2015, we have supported Japanese and multinational companies in the Asian market from the perspective of information collection and analysis. SPEEDA, as a business information platform, helps to reduce the time of research work and provides market insights for companies to develop their business and management strategies in Asia.



As the leader of the Asian financial center, SPEEDA takes "co-create the Asian economy" as its mission. Hong Kong- as a city backed by Asia and connected to the world, is destined to play a pivotal role in the development of the Asia-Pacific financial markets. The development of financial technology is also a unique advantage of Hong Kong. SPEEDA takes financial infrastructure interconnection as a link and financial technology empowerment as a grip to further deepen cooperation and contribute to the financial development of Hong Kong region.



SPEEDA will develop with Hong Kong, which is a financial city with an open market, strict regulatory regime, sound rule of law, infrastructure, and free flow of capital and information. And it will not only provide better services, but also provide more comprehensive information on the Hong Kong market to meet the our clients needs.



SPEEDA has launched a free version trail for client to better understand the product. Please click the link the below :

https://mkt.ub-speeda.com/speedachina-webtrial-request-en-campaign.html



