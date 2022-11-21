Foreigners arrested for making campfire on central Taiwan mountain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six foreign and three local hikers were arrested by police in central Taiwan’s Nantou County on Saturday (Nov. 19) for cutting down rhododendron bushes and starting a fire on Hehuanshan, which is against the law.

A SET News article said the hikers initially denied cutting down the plants to make a campfire. However, prima facie evidence, photographs, and up to 20 scorched rhododendrons suggested otherwise.

The hikers did, however, admit to picking up branches to make a fire because it was cold, per SET News. The media outlet added the hikers had taken puppies up the mountain to watch the sunrise on East Peak and described their actions as “outrageous.”

Police took the hikers in for questioning and commented that they had possibly broken the Forestry Act, Article 50 (森林法50條). Lighting unauthorized campfires in forest areas can lead to imprisonment and stiff fines because of the risk of causing destructive wildfires that spread.

A Facebook post mentioned by Yahoo News reportedly had netizens calling the hiking group’s actions “outrageous” and “terrible,” saying, “It destroys the environment and I cannot believe that in their own country they can cut down trees and make fire at will,” or, “If you don’t love Taiwan, return to your own country, Taiwan does not welcome such waste.”

Police were tipped off and went to the campsite where they saw a campfire. The case has been referred to Nantou prosecutors for further investigation.

Taiwan has about 30 native species of rhododendron, which thrive at different elevations. When they flower, it is said to resemble a “whole mountain covered in red.”



Rhododendrons on Hehuanshan. (Wikipedia Commons photo)





Possible evidence of burning rhododendron bushes. (Facebook photos)