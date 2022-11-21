Logistics Market [+CAGR of 4.6%] | Driven by rising e-commerce industry, globalization of trade, report by market.us

The global logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of the logistics market are the growing e-commerce industry, globalization of trade, and increasing infrastructure development. The key players in the logistics market are DHL, FedEx, UPS, and TNT.

The e-commerce industry is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to continue doing so in the coming years. This is one of the major drivers for the growth of the logistics market as more companies are looking to set up efficient supply chains to cater to the growing demand for online shopping. Globalization of trade is another driver for the growth of the logistics market. With companies looking to expand their operations into new markets, there is a need for efficient logistical support to ensure smooth transportation of goods.

Competitive Spectrum – Top Companies leveraging Logistics Market:

XPO Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DHL Supply Chain

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Expeditors International of Washington

FedEx

Logistics Market Segments Evaluated in the Report:

Product Overview:

Logistics Of Industry

Construction Logistics

Agricultural Logistics

Classified Applications of Logistics:

Flow

Materials Handling

Production

Packaging

Inventory

Transportation

Warehousing

Key regions divided during this report:

– The Middle East and Africa Logistics Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– North America Logistics Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Logistics Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

– South America Logistics Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Logistics Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

