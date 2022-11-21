At 6.1 CAGR, Daidzein World Market Analysis | Recent Progress and Application – Market.us

The global daidzein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Daidzein is a phytoestrogen, which is a plant-derived compound that has estrogenic activity. It is found in various plants such as soybeans, fava beans, chickpeas, and lentils. Daidzein has various health benefits such as reducing the risk of breast cancer, osteoporosis, and hot flashes. It also helps in regulating cholesterol levels and blood pressure. The rising health consciousness among people and the growing demand for functional foods are some of the major factors driving the growth of the daidzein market.

The Daidzein market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. This is due to the growing demand for daidzein-based products, as well as the increasing awareness of the health benefits of this compound. Daidzein is a naturally-occurring compound found in soybeans, and is known to have various health benefits including cancer prevention, anti-inflammatory properties, and cardiovascular protection. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for daidzein, due to the increasing demand for soybean products in countries such as China and India.

The study brings a perfect bridging between qualitative and statistical data of Daidzein Market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Consumption & Value) from 2016 to 2021 and forecasted till 2032. The market report additionally has information concerning the supply-demand, market growth and improvement factors, business earnings and loss, economic grade, and certain strategic tips all mentioned. The numerical statistics are copied with statistical tools, collectively with SWOT assessment, BCG matrix, and PESTLE assessment. Statistics are provided in graphical form to provide easy expertise of the facts and figures. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download PDF Sample Report!

Figure: The below figure indicated a graphical representation of the report along with market value (USD In Mn) & Y-O-Y growth rate:

Competitive Spectrum – Top Companies leveraging Daidzein Market:

ADM

Frutarom Health

Shaanxi Huike

Xi’an Desheng yuan

Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng

Changzhou Longterm

Shaanxi Green

N&R Industries

Note: If any Company(ies) of your interest has/have not been disclosed in the above list then please let us know the same so that we will check the data available in our database and provide you the confirmation or inclusion in the final deliverables.

Daidzein Market Segments Evaluated in the Report:

Product Overview:

Soybeans Source

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Classified Applications of Daidzein:

Nutraceutical & Medicine

Feed Additives

Others Application

Key regions divided during this report:

– The Middle East and Africa Daidzein Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– North America Daidzein Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Daidzein Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

– South America Daidzein Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Daidzein Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

The Daidzein market research is sourced for experts in both primary and developed statistics and includes qualitative and quantitative details. The analysis is derived from Manufacturers’ experts work around the clock to recognize current circumstances, such as COVID-19, the possible financial reversal, the impact of a trade slowdown, the importance of the limitation on export and import, and all the other factors that may increase or decrease market growth during the forecast period.

