Email Encryption Market Size, financial planning, and business expansion plans 2022 to 2030

Global Email Encryption Market to reach USD 27.90 billion by 2025. Global Email Encryption Market valued approximately USD 3.92 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The major driving factor of global Email Encryption market are proliferation in the number of cyber-attacks, stringent government regulation and compliance that mandate the adoption of encryption among various verticals. In addition, programmers also use email encryption technique in order to secure their confidential and personal data from malicious programmers is also a major driving factor that boosting the growth of market. The major restraining factor of global email encryption market are deficiency of awareness & budget and the misbelief about performance issues.

Email Encryption involves encrypting, or disguising, the content of email message in order to protect potentially sensitive information from being read by anyone other than intended receipt recipients. Email Encryption often includes authentication. The most common reason companies choose to encrypt their emails is that protect secret information. When you are making use of secure, encrypted email server don’t have to purchase any additional software or fees per user therefore it leads cost efficiency. With the system used today, individual no longer must open multiple programs follow several steps or save more than one copy of the same file to secure email message and attachments, it leads time efficiency to the users. It also helps to avoid spam, when you someone send attachments using encrypted email, the email contains the email contains a digital signature that show it is genuine.

The regional analysis of Global Email Encryption Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue across the globe owing to various standards privacy regulations in that region. Europe is also contributing maximum share in the global email encryption market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising IT penetration in healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing and government sector.

The major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Thales e-security

Gemalto

Symantec

Dell

Sophos

McAfee

Trend Micro

Microsoft

PKWARE

Cipher Cloud

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

> Disk Encryption

> File/Folder Encryption

> Web Communication Encryption

> Database Encryption

> Cloud Encryption

> Others

By End-Use:

> Retail

> IT and Telecom

> Government & publication

> Healthcare

> Defence & Aerospace

> Manufacturing

> Education

> BFSI

By Deployment Mode:

> On-Premises

> Cloud Based

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Email Encryption Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

